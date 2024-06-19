Skip to main content
ByteDance Isn't The Only One Fighting The TikTok Ban

ByteDance Isn't The Only One Fighting The TikTok Ban

Things are heating up!

Solen Feyissa, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Things are heating up!

ByteDance, the parent company that owns TikTok, has a clear interest in the app’s continued use in America. You know who else does? The content creators and consumers of the app! From Reuters:

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said it will hold oral arguments on Sept. 16 on legal challenges to a new law requiring China-based ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. assets by Jan. 19 or face a ban.

On May 14, a group of TikTok creators filed suit to block the law that could ban the app used by 170 million Americans, saying it has had “a profound effect on American life” after TikTok and parent company ByteDance filed a similar lawsuit.

You’d be remiss to wave away the profundity claim as hyperbole. When it comes to learning about current events, a significant amount of younger Americans gather their information from TikTok. When it comes to self expression and free speech, both detractors and supporters to Congress’s functional ban speak of TikTok as a respective threat or boon to national security and free thought.

The TikTokers’ Thursday deadline to submit their briefs is rapidly approaching — good luck with editing under such high stakes.

Appeals Court To Hear Challenges To Potential US TikTok Ban On Sept. 16 [Reuters]

Chris Williams became a social media manager and assistant editor for Above the Law in June 2021. Prior to joining the staff, he moonlighted as a minor Memelord™ in the Facebook group Law School Memes for Edgy T14s. He endured Missouri long enough to graduate from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law. He is a former boatbuilder who cannot swim, a published author on critical race theory, philosophy, and humor, and has a love for cycling that occasionally annoys his peers. You can reach him by email at cwilliams@abovethelaw.com and by tweet at @WritesForRent.

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

tiktok
News

TikTok Has A High Hurdle To Jump In Court

The Constitution should reign supreme, but Congress has a lot of sway.

tiktok
News

ByteDance Plans To Go To Court If Congress Proceeds With TikTok Ban

What else could they do? Start a massively popular dance in protest?

first amendment
News

TikTok's Free Speech Argument Has Support Among Legal Scholars

Congress should have brushed up on its Constitutional law.

tiktok
News

The Biggest TikTok Challenge Is On Its Way

Major step for the song and dance app before this hits the Supreme Court!

tiktok
News

Senator Wants To Keep America Free By Banning TikTok From Your Phone

But where else can I find cool dancing content and youth targeting radicalization? PragerU?

tiktok
Mergers & Acquisitions

Current and Former Dodgers Owners, World's Wealthiest Law Firm Working On Bid To Buy TikTok

Tapping the big guns to get this bid off the ground.

tiktok
News

Montana Won't Be Able To Hit The Finisher On TikTok Without Addressing The Constitution

To think that there would be this much trouble over the dance app.

home depot
News

Finance Docket: Big Deals Are Big These Days

And law firms are staffing up for them.