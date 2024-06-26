Skip to main content
Couldn’t Have Happened To A Nicer Guy

Couldn’t Have Happened To A Nicer Guy

Crispin Odey has a lot less money in which to drown his sorrows about next week’s Tory wipeout.

Crispin Odey has a lot less money in which to drown his sorrows about next week’s Tory wipeout.

It’s been a trying few years for Crispin Odey. He lost his hedge fund and, not coincidentally, continues to be accused of sexual assault by an ever-growing number of women. Now, he can put some numbers to just how awful things have been.

The tycoon’s top UK holding company for his stake in Odey Asset Management said this month that it wrote down £37.1 million through a goodwill impairment due to the winding down of the London-based investment firm he led for more than three decades…. The latest allegations prompted several banks to sever ties and investors to race for the exits, leading to other money managers taking over Odey Asset Management LLP’s staff and funds. Crispin Odey has sued the FT for defamation.

It gets worse: Odey’s beloved Conservative Party is on course to suffer its worst-ever drubbing next week. Not only does this threaten the continued political career of his buddy and fellow former hedge-fund manager Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, but if the Labour Party win anything like the 300-seat majority the most bullish polls predict, one which could see the party in power for as much as two decades, it could forever foreclose on a place in Parliament for the 65-year-old alleged horndog Odey.

Crispin Odey reveals £37 million hit from misconduct allegations [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

CrispenOdeyHEnHOuse
Hedge Funds

Indecent Assault Conviction Might Be Best Thing To Ever Happen To Odey Investors

There’s reason to think Crispin’s limited partners might be rooting against him.

CrispenOdeyHEnHOuse
Hedge Funds

Brexit- And Chicken-Loving Hedge Fund Manager Charged With Sexual Assault

Looks like Crispin Odey’s got something else in common with Boris Johnson.

odey
Hedge Funds

Woman Alleges Crispin Odey Learned Nothing From Indecent Assault Trial

Either that or he allegedly learned he could get away with it.

CrispenOdeyHEnHOuse
Hedge Funds

Accused Sexual Assaulter Thinks Maybe It’s Not A Great Idea To Have An Accused Sexual Assaulter’s Name On A Hedge Fund

Nothing else will change, of course.

oyu tolgoi.jfif
Hedge Funds

If Courtroom-Averse Crispin Odey Won’t Sue Miner, Someone Else Will

And Odey’s not gonna like Pentwater Capital’s plans for Rio Tinto.

Rees-Mogg Odey
News

Jacob Rees-Mogg Reminds Britons That Crispin Odey Has Not Made Enough Money Engineering/Betting On Brexit

The least likable man in England would like everyone to know that his pal Crispin Odey is no George Soros.

CrispenOdeyHEnHOuse
Hedge Funds

We Have Good News And Bad News For Odey Asset Management Investors

He’s going to focus full-time on losing your money. (And the chickens. And defending himself against sexual assault charges.)

odey
Hedge Funds

Practiced Court Witness Crispin Odey Can’t Save Colleagues From Unpleasant Tax Bill

It seems you do have to pay taxes on your bonus, even if they were deferred to satisfy some other meddling regulator.