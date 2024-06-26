Couldn’t Have Happened To A Nicer Guy

It’s been a trying few years for Crispin Odey. He lost his hedge fund and, not coincidentally, continues to be accused of sexual assault by an ever-growing number of women. Now, he can put some numbers to just how awful things have been.

The tycoon’s top UK holding company for his stake in Odey Asset Management said this month that it wrote down £37.1 million through a goodwill impairment due to the winding down of the London-based investment firm he led for more than three decades…. The latest allegations prompted several banks to sever ties and investors to race for the exits, leading to other money managers taking over Odey Asset Management LLP’s staff and funds. Crispin Odey has sued the FT for defamation.

It gets worse: Odey’s beloved Conservative Party is on course to suffer its worst-ever drubbing next week. Not only does this threaten the continued political career of his buddy and fellow former hedge-fund manager Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, but if the Labour Party win anything like the 300-seat majority the most bullish polls predict, one which could see the party in power for as much as two decades, it could forever foreclose on a place in Parliament for the 65-year-old alleged horndog Odey.

