Fed Proves A Forgiving Stress-Test Grader

After four years of bank stress tests about as difficult as the one that earned me a New York State learner’s permit in 1997 (five not-particularly-challenging questions, with three correct answers required to pass), Joe Biden’s Federal Reserve inquisitors promised no more dumbed-down quizzes. These stress tests would be “tough,” Michael Barr vowed.

Well, apparently not.

The 31 large US banks that participated in a Federal Reserve stress test would all be able to withstand a severe global recession, a new demonstration of strength as they push back on stricter regulations that would require them to hold more capital.

In the Fed’s “severely adverse” hypothetical scenario, featuring things such as a jump in the unemployment rate and a plunge in commercial real-estate prices, the collective drop in a key capital ratio for large U.S. lenders increased from a maximum decline of 2.5 percentage points in the 2023 exam to 2.8 percentage points in the 2024 test…. As a result, many banks may still ultimately have room to send back a bit more to shareholders….

How softball was it? So much so that even JPMorgan Chase is calling it a joke.

JPMorgan said that the Fed’s projections for a measure called “other comprehensive income” — which represents revenues, expenses and losses that are excluded from net income — “appears to be too large….” “Should the Firm’s analysis be correct, the resulting stress losses would be modestly higher than those disclosed by the Federal Reserve,” the bank said…. The error means that JPMorgan might require more time to finalize its share repurchase plan….

