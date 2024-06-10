Fly The Not-So-Friendly Skies

Elliott Management once had a navy. It was small—just one ship, albeit a pretty one—and short-lived, as Ghana soon enough returned it to the Argentines. It’s also got an army, of sorts. A holographic one, but all the same. Then there’s the hedge fund’s diplomatic corps and its domestic intelligence agency.

Now, Paul Singer & co. would like an air force. Preferably one with different commanding officers.

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has amassed a $1.9 billion stake in Southwest Airlines and plans to push for leadership changes at the airline that has lagged big rivals. Elliott is seeking to replace Southwest CEO Bob Jordan and Chairman Gary Kelly with outside candidates, the activist said in a letter and presentation Monday. Elliott believes Southwest has fallen from a “best-in-class” airline to one of the biggest laggards, according to the presentation detailing its case for change…. Jordan and Kelly have “presided over a period of stunning underperformance at” Southwest, Elliott said.

Elliott takes $1.9 billion stake in Southwest Airlines, seeks to oust CEO and chair [CNBC]

