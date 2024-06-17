Google CEO Confirms Thing Everyone Agrees On

There is much at issue in the ongoing trial of Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson. Did he put his deputy (who has already pleaded guilty and testified against Watson) up to the non-star turn of impersonating a YouTube executive as part of an effort to get their old firm, Goldman Sachs, to pony up $40 million? Did he lie to another potential investor about the continued viability of that potential investment after Goldman realized it had been had? Is he “a con man whose business strategy was based on outright deceit and fraud?” Was Ozy really “a criminal organization” masquerading as “a reputable media company”?

One thing is not at issue: Whether or not Google was ever interested in buying Ozy. Watson himself, through his lawyer, says he never claimed such a thing, even though Google was considering a $25 million investment in Ozy in an effort to lure Watson into a senior post at the company.

Still, prosecutors thought it would be fun to have Google CEO Sundar Pichai fly to New York to confirm a fact the other side has already conceded.

“Did you ever offer to purchase Ozy Media for $600 million?” prosecutor Dylan Stern asked. “No,” replied Pichai, who heads Google and parent Alphabet Inc.

Thank you, Mr. Pichai, and we hope you enjoy your five-and-a-half hour flight from Teterboro to San Jose, and sorry for forcing you to admit that you were keen on hiring an alleged fabulist for a senior news role. Now, onto the actual question at hand, on which Google’s chief cannot really offer anything of use.

According to prosecutors, Watson later told another prospective investor that Pichai himself had extended a nine-figure offer to buy Ozy.

Google CEO testifies at trial of collapsed startup Ozy Media and founder Carlos Watson [AP]

