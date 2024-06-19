Holiday Bell: 6.19.24
Nvidia’s Ascent to Most Valuable Company Has Echoes of Dot-Com Boom [WSJ]
The last time a big provider of computing infrastructure was the most valuable U.S. company was in March 2000, when networking-equipment company Cisco took that spot at the height of the dot-com boom….
John Chambers, who was chief executive of Cisco during the dot-com boom, said there are some parallels, but the dynamics of the AI revolution are different from previous ones such as the internet and cloud computing…. “The implications in terms of the size of the market opportunity is that of the internet and cloud computing combined,” he said.
Luxury Sneaker Maker Golden Goose Postpones Planned IPO [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]
While there was enough demand for the shares being offered, the Permira-backed sneaker firm was set to price at €9.75 a share, toward the lower end of its its €9.50 to €10.50 range. That, paired with volatility across European equity markets, fueled concern the stock would fall after the debut….
Regional Banks Want to Slim Down. Hedge Funds Smell a Bargain. [WSJ]
“We expect we will be in capital-preservation mode as we kind of see how all of that unfolds,” Ally Chief Financial Officer Russ Hutchinson said at a recent investor conference. Risk transfer “becomes a very attractive way for us to reduce risk-weighted assets and effectively preserve capital,” he said.
"Encouraged" by recent data, Fed's Kugler eyes rate cut later this year [Reuters]
"I believe economic conditions are moving in the right direction…."
Hedge fund's trades with lenders point to return of crisis-era structures [Reuters via Yahoo!]
Earlier this year a hedge fund structured two trades worth $642 million, the kinds of which have not been seen since the 2008 crisis…. Some experts said the latest trades come with more protections than crisis-era transactions, such as upfront cash requirements, which reduces counterparty risks - a key problem during the crisis.
Trump Media shares plunge 17% with newly available DJT shares set to dilute stock value [CNBC]
Trump Media in a prospectus filed Tuesday with the SEC said that up to 14,375,000 additional shares would be issuable upon the exercise of those warrants.
What would a far-right or leftwing government mean for France’s economy? [FT]
The possibility of the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) in government, victory for the leftwing New Popular Front (NFP) alliance or the most likely scenario of a hung parliament full of fiscal populists has rattled investors, business leaders and France’s EU partners.
“Will the next government compromise or will it go crazy? If they go crazy . . . then it’s a massive crash,” said Silvia Ardagna, chief European economist at Barclays.
Elon Musk softens ‘go f--- yourself’ comment as he tries to woo advertisers back to the platform [CNBC]
“It wasn’t to advertisers as a whole,” Musk said. “It was with respect to freedom of speech, I think it is important to have a global free speech platform, where people from a wider range of opinions can voice their views….”
“Of course, advertisers have a right to appear next to content they find compatible with their brands,” he said. “What is not cool is insisting that there can be no content that they disagree with on the platforms.”