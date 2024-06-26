If David Einhorn and Disgruntled Former Employee Can Agree On Anything, It’s That The Greenlight Chief Is Prone To Melancholy

Greenlight Capital says James Fishback is a liar. The 29-year-old hedge fund manager and former employee, contrary to his own proclamations, was never “head of macro” at Greenlight, never had any “authority or discretion” over investments, and certainly wasn’t responsible for an “insane” $100 million in profits as a mere research analyst. In fact, his contributions were so not “insane” that the hedge fund was about to fire him before he chose to leave of his own accord.

“Fishback made these false statements to misleadingly inflate his perceived abilities and responsibilities and to take credit for Greenlight’s track record, goodwill, and reputation,” the firm said in its suit.

He also, Greenlight said, threatened to show up uninvited (another point of contention) to its annual partner dinner to hand out leaflets calling out Greenlight founder David Einhorn, among other things.

Greenlight further accused him of stealing confidential information and engaging in a campaign to “harass, intimidate and defame” the fund and Einhorn, including filing frivolous litigation….

Well, Fishback—who is suing the hedge fund for defamation—isn’t taking this lying down.

In a Twitter/X post yesterday, he said his former boss has a "sad life" and that he feels sorry for him. "He used to be a rockstar. Now he spends his days trying to witch-hunt me instead of doing right by his investors." In an email to eFinancialCareers, Fishback said: "This is a bizarre and desperate attempt by David Einhorn to win back his investors. I’m up 58% this year. David is trailing behind the S&P 500. Why? Because while he’s wasting his time trying to take me out….”

While we’re not sure if anything else Fishback says is true (although it seems that proving you were head of macro at a prominent hedge fund wouldn’t be that hard), it is hardly arguable that much of the last decade has, indeed, been pretty sad for Einhorn. At least his party wasn’t interrupted.

Einhorn’s Greenlight Slams ‘Head of Macro’ in Fresh Lawsuit [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

29-year-old hedge fund upstart accuses 55-year-old ex-boss of being "sad" [eFinancialCareers]

