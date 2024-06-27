Justice Department Enjoying Very Successful Negotiation With Alleged Fraudster Despite Not Knowing Where On Earth He Is

The U.S. Justice Department doesn’t technically know where Jho Low is. The international man of mystery and the alleged keystone of the $9 billion fraud perpetrated against Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund by Goldman Sachs, among others, is believed to be keeping his head down in China, less he have to face American criminal charges in Brooklyn or, presumably, much worse in Kuala Lumpur.

Still, that hasn’t stopped it from negotiating with the man. Five years ago, from the ether, Low agreed to give up $700 million in assets, including some very nice apartments. And now, this ghostly apparition of fraud has decided to hand over a further $100 million, including another very nice apartment and several other tokens of the high life.

The US said artworks by artists Andy Warhol and Claude Monet, and a luxury flat in Paris would be liquidated and assets worth $67m released to Malaysia…. Mr Low, a wanted fugitive, remains at large, although his whereabouts are unknown…. “In addition, parties agreed to return to Malaysia real property and cash in bank accounts valued at approximately $67 million located in Hong Kong, Switzerland, and Singapore.”

$100m assets linked to 1MDB to be returned to Malaysia [BBC]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.