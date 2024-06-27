Skip to main content
Justice Department Enjoying Very Successful Negotiation With Alleged Fraudster Despite Not Knowing Where On Earth He Is

Justice Department Enjoying Very Successful Negotiation With Alleged Fraudster Despite Not Knowing Where On Earth He Is

Jho Low may be a myth, a spook story G-men tell their kids at night, but he can tell you where he stores his very real Monets.

U.S. Justice Department

Jho Low may be a myth, a spook story G-men tell their kids at night, but he can tell you where he stores his very real Monets.

The U.S. Justice Department doesn’t technically know where Jho Low is. The international man of mystery and the alleged keystone of the $9 billion fraud perpetrated against Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund by Goldman Sachs, among others, is believed to be keeping his head down in China, less he have to face American criminal charges in Brooklyn or, presumably, much worse in Kuala Lumpur.

Still, that hasn’t stopped it from negotiating with the man. Five years ago, from the ether, Low agreed to give up $700 million in assets, including some very nice apartments. And now, this ghostly apparition of fraud has decided to hand over a further $100 million, including another very nice apartment and several other tokens of the high life.

The US said artworks by artists Andy Warhol and Claude Monet, and a luxury flat in Paris would be liquidated and assets worth $67m released to Malaysia…. Mr Low, a wanted fugitive, remains at large, although his whereabouts are unknown….

“In addition, parties agreed to return to Malaysia real property and cash in bank accounts valued at approximately $67 million located in Hong Kong, Switzerland, and Singapore.”

$100m assets linked to 1MDB to be returned to Malaysia [BBC]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

timewarnercenter
News

Buyer Snaps Up Slice Of That 1MDB Life

Jho Low’s Mandarin Oriental aerie is no longer in the hands of the federal Marshals.

marshalls
News

Condo Board Thinks Bargain-Basement Deal As Big A Scandal As 1MDB Itself

Forty-six exceedingly rich New Yorkers aren’t going to let some pauper literally lord it over them for just $18.5 million.

nasigoreng
News

The Most Expensive Fried Rice In History

All it took to earn the former 1MDB CEO’s confidence was some lavish praise for his nasi goring.

justin costello
News

Alleged Fraudster Who Managed To Evade The Cops For All Of Five Days Certainly Doesn’t Sound Like A Special Forces Veteran

And, now that you, the Justice Department and the SEC mention it, a lot of his stories sound a bit hard to believe.

Not a place Goldman is particularly interested in visiting. Two hundred percent. [CC BY-SA 2.5], from Wikimedia Commons
Goldman Sachs

Malaysia Is Not Buying What Goldman’s Selling This Time

$6.5 billion in bond deals? Sure. This cockamamie story about how you didn’t know people were stealing almost half of it? No.

lamborghini
News

Allegedly Fake Companies Allegedly Bought Some Very Real, Very Fast Rides

Mustafa Qadiri (allegedly) knows what we’re talking about.

(Goldman Sachs)
Banks

Current, Former Heads Of Goldman International Now Have Something Else In Common

But really, who at the bank hasn’t been indicted in Malaysia at this point?

(Goldman Sachs)
Banks

Malaysia Will Settle For Either $8 Billion Or Goldman’s Entire Asia Leadership Team In Jail

It's not picky!