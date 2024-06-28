Layoffs Watch ’24: Baupost Group

Seth Klarman thinks things are gonna get pretty bad, which means they’re already bad for one in five members of his Baupost Group’s investing team. Eleven of them have been given their walking papers, the largest layoff in the Boston hedge fund’s history, and its first significant reduction since pandemic days.

The real estate team, led by partner Nick Azrack, will focus more on properties with broken capital structures, distressed debt or asset re-positionings, according to people familiar with the matter. Until now, the firm had invested broadly in the sector. On the equities side, Baupost determined it had too many analysts, the people said.

Hedge Fund Baupost Cuts Almost a Fifth of Investing Staff [Bloomberg]