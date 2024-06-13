Skip to main content
Local Man’s Due Diligence Involved Making Sure Companies He Invested In Weren’t Acting Like Him

Unsurprisingly, he lost most of the money he didn’t spend on rent and vacations and Ponzi payments that way.

Prometheus Alternative Investments

A year-and-a-half ago, a hedge fund manager named Josh Goltry was explaining just how FTX managed to collapse so spectacularly and fraudulently. Describing his own due diligence process, the 20-something JAG Capital founder said, “I’ve always asked to see the books, even if it’s an early stage show. I don’t care if they have any revenue. I don’t care if they have a little bit of revenue. I just want to see that you’re a real company, that you’re a real thing. I just want to see that you’re not doing a bunch of funny business…. I just want to know that money is being used appropriately.”

Oh, the irony.

Joshua Goltry, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud in New Jersey federal court…. He falsely told investors that their funds would be invested through JAG Capital in "diversified tech opportunities," on which he claimed to have performed "extensive fundamental due diligence…."

”In one set of marketing materials sent to potential investors in or around November 2020, Goltry falsely claimed that JAG Capital's track record included positive returns nearly every quarter from 2018 through mid-2020, with three of those quarters showing returns greater than 50%....” Goltry also hid his misappropriation by providing JAG Capital's fund administrator with fraudulent documents, including documents falsely inflating the value of certain investments….

Now, in fairness, perhaps Goltry did invest some of the $3 million he raised in diversified tech companies. And perhaps he really did do the quite frankly minimal level of due diligence he was so proud of. It’s just that those investments performed exactly as you’d expect if the sole criteria was, “has an accountant and is not an obvious fraud.”

The remainder of the funds were lost on unsuccessful trades and investments, prosecutors say.

Well, it wasn’t just that. It was also that he invested a good deal of the money in himself, and also to keep the Ponzi scheme going.

Goltry diverted and misappropriated a significant portion of the funds to pay back earlier investors or use on personal expenses such as rent for his Manhattan apartment, vacations and to pay personal credit card bills.

Hedge Fund Manager Cops To $3M Fraud Scheme [Law360]

