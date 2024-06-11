Opening Bell: 6.11.24

Investors on Tenterhooks for Fed’s Latest Rate-Cut Projections [WSJ]

The central bank is on track to hold steady its short-term benchmark rate in a range between 5.25% and 5.5% on Wednesday. Officials are also likely to keep the guidance in their closely parsed policy statement that teases that their next rate move is more likely to be down than up…. A series of inflation readings that are persuasively benign would liberate them from this trap. Otherwise, it will likely require signs of greater-than-anticipated economic weakness to initiate rate cuts.

Raspberry Pi shares soar on stock market debut [BBC]

Shares in computer firm Raspberry Pi soared as much as 40% after they began trading on the London Stock Exchange…. Kathleen Brooks, research director at brokers XTB said: "This is a sign that there is life in the London stock market, and companies can derive value from listing in London.

Elon Musk threatens to ban Apple devices from his companies over OpenAI partnership [CNBC]

He called the software integration between the two companies “an unacceptable security violation,” and said Apple has “no clue what’s actually going on….”

“It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!” Musk wrote after the event.

Singapore Ramps Up Scrutiny of Family Offices, Hedge Funds [Bloomberg]

Firms must now confirm that their beneficial owners, directors, representatives and shareholders have never committed, been convicted or even been charged with money laundering or terrorist financing offenses.

They must also confirm that the assets under management adhere to domestic capital control regulations and the fund management company isn’t facing regulatory actions by any authority in the world.

White House close to tapping Goldsmith Romero to head FDIC [Reuters via Yahoo!]

[Christy] Goldsmith Romero, 53, has a background in enforcement and has led major actions against Wall Street banks and other financial firms during her career. She joined the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in March 2022 after a decade investigating financial crime and fraud as the watchdog of a key 2009 financial crisis bailout program.

Elizabeth Holmes, Silicon Valley’s most famous convict, makes her long-shot appeal [CNN]

Holmes has argued that Judge Edward Davila erred in his ruling that she could not refer to the testimony of [Sunny] Balwani, her former boyfriend and business partner, in her own defense. Her lawyers have argued that prosecutors’ statements about Holmes’ relationship with Balwani “would have probably led to Ms. Holmes’ acquittal in a new trial.”