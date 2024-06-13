Opening Bell: 6.13.24

Why Investors Don’t Believe the Fed [DealBook]

Wednesday’s C.P.I. showed that consumer prices in May rose by their lowest level in three years. Given that, the Fed’s forecast for a single cut “seems like an overly gloomy view on inflation progress,” Charlie Ripley, an investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management, wrote in a client note…. While the latest Fed forecast sees fewer cuts this year, it sees four next year. It also sees the prime lending rate falling to about 2.8 percent by the end of 2026….

Wholesale prices unexpectedly fell 0.2% in May [CNBC]

That reversed a 0.5% increase in April and compared with the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.1% rise.

Excluding food, energy and trade services, the PPI was unchanged, compared with expectations for a 0.3% increase.

Elon Musk Says Vote on His Tesla Pay Winning by Wide Margin [WSJ]

The results provided by Musk are preliminary, and voters can change their votes until the polls close at the meeting on Thursday.

The Chaotic Unraveling of the Paramount-Skydance Merger [WSJ]

As feverish negotiations unfolded in recent days, Redstone grew more concerned. She feared potential shareholder litigation over a deal that her critics said would disadvantage ordinary investors in Paramount and legal fees that might eat into her family’s fortune, said people familiar with the situation.

She also told people close to her that she lost some trust in Skydance CEO David Ellison after extensive back and forth with him that resulted in her family getting less cash from the deal than in earlier proposals.

Sony Pictures acquires Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, the dine-in movie theater chain [AP]

Alamo emerged from bankruptcy at the end of May 2021, under the ownership of League, Altamont Capital Partners and Fortress Investment Group.

Why Bond Markets Are So Spooked by the French Election [WSJ]

They haven’t concluded that France is Greece—but increasingly treat the country on a par with Spain or Portugal, once derided as members of the troubled “PIGS” alongside Ireland and Greece…. The bad news is that France’s situation is getting worse. It was downgraded by S&P Global last month because of the combination of high debt and persistent government deficits. It is likely to get a slap on the wrist from the European Commission next week for failing to rein in borrowing. If it chooses populists and still-more borrowing, markets could lose faith.