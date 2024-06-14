Opening Bell: 6.14.24
Vanguard vote switch helped pass Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package [Reuters]
In a note seen by Reuters, Vanguard said it had voted against Musk's compensation package when it was first approved by shareholders in 2018 because of its potential size…. Thursday's approval does not resolve a lawsuit on Musk's pay package in a Delaware court, which some legal experts think could stretch out for months.
Roaring Kitty’s GameStop stake grows to 9 million shares after selling his big options position [CNBC]
On June 2, the first day he started disclosing his position in 2024′s meme stock frenzy, his portfolio had 5 million shares as well as 120,000 call options against GameStop….
There was a huge spike in trading volume Wednesday afternoon of GameStop call contracts with a strike price of $20 and an expiration date of June 21, the same ones Gill owned. The phenomenon, along with sliding prices in GameStop shares and call options, led many to believe Gill had started offloading.
The Hottest Investment for Hedge Funds Is Other Hedge Funds [WSJ]
Veteran investor Jonathan Heller recently launched his own hedge-fund firm after amassing about $1 billion. All of the initial money came from… Millennium Management…. “Some of these great multimanagers have more capital than they have capacity for,” said Roark Stahler, U.S. head of strategic consulting at Barclays’s prime-brokerage unit. “Making an external allocation is a great way to put money to work.”
Biden taps bank bailout cop to lead troubled regulator [Politico]
[Christy] Goldsmith Romero, who has served on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for the past two years, previously was the top government watchdog overseeing the 2008 bank bailout and a senior staffer at the Securities and Exchange Commission…. “The bankers may not love her; you might want to check out how many she put in jail,” [Sen. Elizabeth] Warren told reporters. “But she has the kind of independence that we want.”
Supreme Court Sides With Starbucks in Challenge to Labor Board [WSJ]
Judges around the country had been using different standards for deciding when to issue injunctions that required the reinstatement of workers. Thursday’s decision means the NLRB in some jurisdictions will need to clear higher legal hurdles to win.
SEC's Gensler Rethinking AI Advising, Crypto Custody Regs [Law360]
"We got a robust comment file on the predictive data analytics rule: a lot of people for, a lot of people against," the SEC chair said, adding that commenters had raised different issues about the scope of the rule. He didn't specify what those issues were but said he had "already asked staff to consider whether we should either reopen or repropose that rule."