Opening Bell: 6.17.24

Andy Sieg could be Citi's next CEO. First step: fix a broken business. [BI]

If he can turn the wealth unit around, he has a shot at a role that wasn't open to him at Bank of America…. "You can't take the seat that I'm in without, in my view, setting a very high bar in terms of over time what success should look like," [Sieg] said. "I mean, this should be the No. 1 wealth-management business in the world over time."

How the US Mopped Up a Third of Global Capital Flows Since Covid [Bloomberg]

The pre-pandemic US average share was just 18%.... For all the angst over the dollar’s dominance, a run-up in US interest rates to the highest levels in decades proved a major draw for overseas investors.

Hot Funds and the Curse of ‘Self-Inflated Returns’ [WSJ]

The result, sooner or later, is self-inflicted losses…. “Investors chase their own impact….”

Beware of funds that deviate drastically from a broad market index by holding only a few dozen stocks or lots of smaller companies…. Check whether holdings are “capped….” Steer clear of ETFs whose top holdings are heavily sold short by hedge funds and other traders betting on a decline.

Fed’s Kashkari says it’s ‘reasonable’ to predict a December rate cut [Reuters via CNBC]

“We’re in a very good position right now to take our time, get more inflation data, get more data on the economy, on the labor market, before we have to make any decisions,” Kashkari said. “We’re in a strong position, but if you just said there’s going to be one cut, which is what the median indicated, that would likely be toward the end of the year….”

“I hope it’s modest cooling, and then we can get back down to more of a balanced economy,” he said.

US Supreme Court to hear Nvidia bid to scuttle shareholder lawsuit [Reuters]

The justices took up Nvidia's appeal made after a lower court revived a proposed class action brought by shareholders in California against the company and its CEO Jensen Huang…. The plaintiffs in a 2018 lawsuit accused Nvidia and top company officials of violating a U.S. law called the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by making statements in 2017 and 2018 that falsely downplayed how much of Nvidia's revenue growth came from crypto-related purchases.

Nigeria Drops Tax Charges Against Detained Binance Compliance Executive [WSJ]

Binance and the two executives still face charges of money laundering and of providing financial services without a license from Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission…. [Tigran] Gambaryan’s family said his health has also deteriorated during the detention. He collapsed in court on May 23 with malaria, and now has pneumonia….