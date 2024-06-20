Opening Bell: 6.20.24

Bank of England keeps main interest rate at 16-year high of 5.25% despite inflation fall [AP]

The decision is likely to disappoint the governing Conservative Party ahead of the U.K.’s general election in two weeks time. A cut would have been seized upon by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as positive economic news, especially as it would have been accompanied by a fall in mortgage rates.

The panel insisted that the imminent election, which the main opposition Labour Party led by Keir Starmer is widely expected to win, had no bearing on its decision.

Honeywell backs growth drive with $1.9 billion aerospace and defense deal [Reuters via Yahoo!]

The all-cash transaction with private equity firm Advent International for CAES [Systems] is Honeywell's third deal this year…. CAES develops electronics such as antenna systems and communication networks for aerospace and defense companies, and the deal comes when orders have surged in response to drawn-out conflicts, including Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas.

Trump Media shares sink 13% as DJT slide accelerates [CNBC]

That price is more than 40% lower than it stood at the start of June, when Trump Media stock cost just over $49 a share…. Trump’s 114,750,000 shares in the company, worth more than $5.6 billion at the beginning of the month, would be worth around $3.2 billion based on Thursday’s stock moves.

Bobby Jain Sees Private Credit Competing for Hedge Fund Money [Bloomberg]

“The theme we’re going to capture in our fund is the same disintermediation theme….”

Asked about fundraising conditions this year, Jain said it’s been “a big headwind” for venture capital and private equity funds. “For what we’re doing I would say it’s not a headwind, it’s not a tail wind, it’s about a flat wind.”

Swiss National Bank cuts rates for the second time in 2024 [Yahoo!]

The Bank of England and Bank of Norway have left rates unchanged…. These monetary policy decisions come after the European Central Bank cut rates from 4% to 3.75%.

He tried to oust OpenAI’s CEO. Now, he’s starting a ‘safe’ rival [CNN]

Ilya Sutskever announced plans for the new company, aptly named Safe Superintelligence Inc…. He was involved in an effort to oust CEO Sam Altman last year, which resulted in the dramatic leadership shuffle that saw Altman fired, then rehired and the company’s board overhauled, all within about a week.