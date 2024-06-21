Opening Bell: 6.21.24
Home prices hit record high in May as sales stall [CNBC]
“Home sales refuse to recover,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the NAR. “I thought we would see a recovery this spring. We are not seeing it….”
“Eventually, more inventory will help boost home sales and tame home price gains in the upcoming months. Increased housing supply spells good news for consumers who want to see more properties before making purchasing decisions,” Yun added.
IRS to Reject Billions of Dollars in Covid Employer Tax-Credit Claims [WSJ]
The IRS is trying to stop a wave of fraud. Pop-up firms and marketers created a mini-industry that encouraged a flood of claims long after the pandemic’s emergency-phase ended—many of which the IRS has said are questionable…. On the other hand, in the pile of more than one million pending claims, there are legitimate claims mixed in with fraudulent and improper ones, and some employers are counting on that money to survive.
Winding Down of U.K.’s ‘Non-Dom’ Rule Fueling Interest in Bahamas and Other Overseas Territories [Mansion Globa]
The U.K. government announced in early March it was phasing out the country’s “non-domicile” rule, which exempted certain British citizens from large tax liabilities from earnings made outside the country. These citizens live within the U.K., but formally claim a permanent residence in another country…. Many are now shifting their focus to moving to a British Overseas Territory, where they can easily move due to residency through the U.K. but also enjoy much lower income taxes over the long-term.
Carlsberg slides 8%, set for largest drop in four years, after Britvic rejects $3.9 billion takeover offer [CNBC]
British soft drinks maker Britvic said it had rejected the Danish brewer’s £3.11 billion ($3.9 billion) takeover proposal…. Carlsberg now has until July 19 to make a firm offer or walk away from the transaction.
Banks Pressed to Screen for Money Flow From Fentanyl Precursors [WSJ]
Chinese suppliers and brokers are behind many of the chemicals and equipment used to make fentanyl, officials say. Many of them explicitly advertise the sale of fentanyl precursor chemicals and manufacturing equipment on their websites, e-commerce marketplaces and social media, according to FinCEN.
Officials say they have seen shell companies and cryptocurrencies used to purchase fentanyl precursor chemicals and equipment. Transactions related to the procurement of fentanyl precursor chemicals routed through banks or money services businesses have been sent from Mexico or the U.S. to mainland China, including via Hong Kong or another country.
Saudi Arabia’s $54 Billion Haul Still Leaves It Craving Cash [WSJ]
It loaded up on debt, sold shares in crown-jewel oil company Aramco and cashed out bets on U.S. tech giants.
Even with the fresh injection of money, however, Saudi Arabia faces increasingly hard fiscal choices, with growing bills for planned futuristic megaprojects and an economic overhaul—and narrowing ways to pay for them.