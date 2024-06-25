Skip to main content
Opening Bell: 6.25.24

Fed fades capital boost; Nvidia, Airbus have terrible, horrible, no good, very bad days; Chipotle's getting cheaper (in a sense); and more!

Federal Reserve Floats Weaker Version of Planned Bank-Capital Overhaul [Bloomberg]
Early calculations suggest the proposed changes could lead to [a capital] increase as low as 5%. The original version called for an overall 16% hike…. The European Union, which has watched the backlash against the US proposal with trepidation, plans to delay a key part of its capital rules by a year so its banks won’t be at a disadvantage.

Inside Nvidia’s $500 Billion Wipeout [DealBook]
Analysts are still bullish on Nvidia and A.I. The company has repeatedly blown past Wall Street’s forecasts as demand surges for its chips…. Some see the company’s fall as a healthy readjustment. “While we do believe in A.I., there have been signs of over exuberance in the U.S. market over the last month,” Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank, wrote in an investor note on Monday.

Airbus Sheds $15 Billion in Market Value After Slashing Guidance [Dow Jones via Morningstar]
The European plane maker said in an update to investors late Monday that it would no longer be able to deliver about 800 planes to customers this year and it lowered that goal to roughly 770, citing persistent supply-chain issues in engines, aerostructures and cabin equipment…. Airbus counted 237 net orders through May this year compared with Boeing's 130. Now, Airbus faces the task of making good on those orders while it navigates strained supply chains as airlines are still scrambling for planes to meet strong demand for international air travel.

Fed Governor Bowman says she’s still open to raising rates if inflation doesn’t improve [CNBC]
“Should the incoming data indicate that inflation is moving sustainably toward our 2 percent goal, it will eventually become appropriate to gradually lower the federal funds rate to prevent monetary policy from becoming overly restrictive,” [Michelle] Bowman said in prepared remarks for a speech in London. “However, we are still not yet at the point where it is appropriate to lower the policy rate….”
“I remain willing to raise the target range for the federal funds rate at a future meeting should progress on inflation stall or even reverse,” she said. “Given the risks and uncertainties regarding my economic outlook, I will remain cautious in my approach to considering future changes in the stance of policy.”

The Clock Is Ticking on Jane Fraser’s Citigroup Turnaround [WSJ]
“Yes, there is still a lot more to do,” she said at [a recent investor] conference. “We have simply come too far to let up now….”
Doubters are easy to find. Regulators and shareholders want her to accelerate. Some clients think she’s moving too fast….

Chipotle's 50-to-1 stock split on deck [Fox Business via Yahoo!]
At current levels, the stock, which closed at $3,193.74 per share Monday, would price at $63.86…. The stock has gained over 57% during the past 12 months.

