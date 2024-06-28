Opening Bell: 6.28.24
US inflation ebbs in May as goods prices fall [Reuters]
It raised optimism that the U.S. central bank could engineer a much-desired "soft landing" for the economy in which inflation falls without triggering a recession and a sharp rise in unemployment. Traders raised their bets for a Fed rate cut in September…. The flat reading in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index last month followed an unrevised 0.3% gain in April, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Goods prices dropped 0.4%, the most since November. There were big declines in prices of recreational goods and vehicles as well as furnishings and durable household equipment.
Wall Street Seems Calm. A Closer Look Shows Something Else. [NYT]
More than 200 companies, or roughly 40 percent of the stocks in the index, are at least 10 percent below their highest level of this year. Almost 300 companies, or roughly 60 percent of the index, are more than 10 percent above their low for the year. And each group includes 65 companies that have actually swung both ways.
Traders say this lack of correlated movement — known as dispersion — among individual stocks is at historic extremes, undermining the idea that markets have been blanketed by tranquillity.
Trump Media stock rises after debate [CNN]
Trump Media doesn’t really trade on the fundamentals of the underlying company, the stock has ebbed and flowed with the news about Donald Trump, including his criminal conviction and Thursday night’s debate performance…. “DJT is effectively the Trump election win proxy,” Matthew Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management, told CNN on Friday.
Goldman Sachs Deploys Its First Generative AI Tool Across the Firm [WSJ]
“Taking this centralized approach obviously has pros and cons,” he added. [Chief Information Officer Marco] Argenti said he had to push back against those who wanted to move faster and contend with some frustration over the bank’s decision to ban the use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT within its walls…. Goldman’s generative AI platform, known as the GS AI Platform, grew out of an existing machine-learning platform and is the single point of entry for all generative AI use at the company.
BofA, JPMorgan, Others To Pay $46M To End Rate-Swaps Suit [Law360]
The dispute dates back to 2015 when investors sued the dealers on allegations they violated the Sherman Act by conspiring to block competitors from launching so-called all-to-all public exchanges of interest rate swaps…. Thursday's deal comes after the plaintiffs announced a $25 million settlement with Credit Suisse in 2022.
Bill Ackman’s US Closed-End Fund Sets IPO Price at $50 Per Share [Bloomberg]
The vehicle, known as Pershing Square USA Ltd., didn’t mention the number of shares to be sold, nor timing of the offering [but it] is seeking to raise $25 billion from retail investors, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the plans.