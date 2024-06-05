Opening Bell: 6.5.24
BlackRock, Citadel Securities-backed TXSE Group to start Texas Stock Exchange [Reuters via Yahoo!]
The Texas stock exchange aims to attract listings of exchange-traded products and challenge increasing compliance costs at the Nasdaq and the NYSE, as well as newer rules including setting targets for board diversity at the Nasdaq….
Americans Have More Investment Income Than Ever Before [WSJ]
Americans in the first quarter earned about $3.7 trillion from interest and dividends at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, according to the Commerce Department, up roughly $770 billion from four years earlier. In the last quarter of 2023, wealth held in stocks, real estate and other assets such as pensions reached the highest level ever observed by the Federal Reserve…. Americans’ resulting ability to shell out more for goods and services “is going to make it harder for the Federal Reserve to reach their inflation target,” said James Marple, a senior economist at TD Bank.
Elon Musk can’t just ask ‘his brother and his besties’ at Tesla to pay him $46 billion, NYC comptroller says [Fortune via Yahoo!]
At a meeting of Tesla investors on Tuesday, including New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, representatives made their case for voting against supporting Musk’s 2018 pay package a second time at the company’s annual shareholder meeting this month…. According to Lander, however, Tesla doesn’t have a full-time CEO who is focused on growing the EV maker and that Musk is “chasing shiny new objects” at the moment.
Paramount Global shares drop after annual meeting as hopes of merger with Skydance fade [N.Y. Post]
Shari Redstone, Paramount’s controlling shareholder, rallied investors Tuesday morning at the company’s annual meeting around an aggressive $500 million cost-cutting plan under the firm’s trio of CEOs that would “drive value for all our shareholders” and allow the company to invest in “best-in-class content….”/A leading Paramount analyst said the detailed presentation cast doubts on the likelihood of a deal with Skydance, which submitted a revised bid to merge with Paramount that was approved by the company’s special committee last week.
Novelis Postpones Over $900 Million U.S. IPO [WSJ]
Global markets, especially the U.S., have been volatile in recent sessions amid concerns over economic growth and that the Federal Reserve isn’t likely to cut rates soon…. Novelis is the world’s largest recycler of aluminum….
California home to most Fortune 500 companies, beats out Texas and New York [KTVU via Yahoo!]
The 70th annual ranking by Fortune showed California with 57 companies, as it beat out Texas and New York this year, which tied for second place. They each had a list of 52 Fortune 500 companies…. Bay Area companies dominated the list: 44 of the 57 were all based in the region.