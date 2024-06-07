Opening Bell: 6.7.24
US employers added a robust 272,000 jobs in May in a sign of sustained economic health [AP]
Last month’s sizable job gain suggests that the economy is still growing steadily, propelled by consumer spending on travel, entertainment and other services…. Still, Friday’s report from the government included some signs of a potential slowdown. The unemployment rate, for example, edged up for a second straight month, to a still-low 4%, from 3.9%, ending a 27-month streak of unemployment below 4%.
GameStop Slumps on Share Sale Plan Hours Before Gill Stream [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]
The video-game seller’s first-quarter results, which were initially planned for Tuesday, showed slowing sales and a wider loss than analysts had expected…. On Friday, investors were awaiting [“Roaring Kitty Keith] Gill’s first livestream in more than three years….
“I expect that there will be a binary response to what happens at noon,” said Peter Atwater, an adjunct professor of economics at William & Mary. “You’ll either see the crowd dive in or jump out because the expectations now are such that you either have frenzy and mania or panic.”
Elon Musk may ‘step back’ if shareholders reject $56bn pay package, Tesla chair warns [Guardian]
Robyn Denholm added in a letter to investors that next week’s vote on the biggest remuneration deal in US corporate history was “obviously not about the money” because Musk would remain one of the richest people on the planet regardless of the outcome…. “What we recognised in 2018 and continue to recognise today is that one thing Elon most certainly does not have is unlimited time. Nor does he face any shortage of ideas and other places he can make an incredible difference in the world,” [Robyn] Denholm wrote. “We want those ideas, that energy and that time to be at Tesla, for the benefit of you, our owners. But that requires reciprocal respect.”
Bain Capital Agrees to Buy PowerSchool in $5.6 Billion Deal [Bloomberg]
The offer represents a 37% premium to PowerSchool’s unaffected share price on May 7, the last trading day prior to media reports regarding a potential transaction…. Private equity firms Onex Corp. and Vista Equity Partners own about 63% of PowerSchool’s outstanding shares….
Hedge Funds Andurand and Rokos Took Big Copper Bets Before Spike [Bloomberg]
Rokos and Andurand, which have attracted attention with their sizable positions going into the rally, are betting on much sharper gains to come…. Rokos has made a flurry of options purchases in the past several months in a bet that copper could rally to $20,000 or more over the next few years, according to people familiar with the matter. At Andurand, copper was the biggest position by market exposure at the end of April, and the trader has recently predicted that prices could hit $40,000.
British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch acquitted in fraud trial over Hewlett-Packard deal [CNN]
Prosecutors said Lynch and [co-defendant Stephen] Chamberlain padded Autonomy’s finances in several ways, including via back-dated agreements and fake contracts.
Lynch’s legal team argued at trial that HP was so eager to acquire Autonomy ahead of potential competitors that it rushed through due diligence before the sale.