Paul Singer Can Wait.

Paul Singer has been called a vulture. Told to go fuck himself, and undoubtedly, over a long career triggering migraines in adversaries, much worse. So we doubt that being compared to Yahwa Sinwar, Tim McVeigh and their like is going to do much to move him.

A person close to the Veritas camp described Elliott’s brinkmanship (a little hyperbolically) as “terrorism 101….”

In fairness, not everyone would agree that the such a terme de guerre is hyperbolic. And Singer has never been one to bow down before the bigger boys, be they Rupert Murdoch, Warren Buffett or an actual sovereign nation. So the fact that Veritas’ owner, the Carlyle Group, is a great deal bigger than Elliott Management’s own private equity business isn’t likely to concern Singer much.

What does concern him is Carlyle’s desperate effort to at last unload an asset it’s been sitting on for eight long years. The firm has proposed merging most of Veritas with an AI shop, a deal that it says will win creditors—like Elliott—nearly 100 cents on the dollar. And it will do this by initially paying Veritas shareholders 56 cents on the dollar, and then promising to have what’s left of Veritas (what else?) borrow the other 44 cents or so. And, well, Singer doesn’t quite trust that math.

Elliott, which built its investment when Veritas was trading around distressed prices, has disputed the value of the package that Veritas offered…. Carlyle has expressed optimism that some of these players can help bridge the chasm between Elliott and the company. Elliott and several of its allies, however, have formed a “co-operation agreement” that binds this group to collectively adopt a unified posture against Veritas and Carlyle. “Someone involved is frankly overplaying their hand,” said one adviser in the middle of the stand-off.

Perhaps, and perhaps that someone is, indeed, Elliott. But he does also has patience and time, two assets currently in short supply for Carlyle and its ilk.

Carlyle’s 2013 vintage buyout fund, which acquired Veritas, doesn’t have enough cash to help refinance more than $4bn in debt maturing in 2025…. PE firms are sitting on ageing investments made when money was free, which now hold questionable worth. Cash-starved PE fund investors are loath to throw more money at old deals, leaving groups such as Carlyle to engineer increasingly complex salvage efforts.

