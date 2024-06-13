Punchy Moelis Exec. Maybe Exaggerated The Anti-Semtism He Suffered At The Hands Of Some Pride Revelers

To hear Jonathan Kaye tell the story—or, at least, to hear “one person briefed on the matter,” presumably by Kaye, his lawyer or a PR/crisis-management person brought on to help the on-leave Moelis & Co. exec. who was once so proud of his reputation-management skills—he, a millionaire white guy who lives in a $4 million Park Slope townhouse, simply wanted to have a good-faith conversation with some local Pride revelers of color about their position on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Those pride-revelers, however, weren’t interested in a meeting of the minds, and instead of engaging in reasoned debate, began throwing around anti-semitic slurs, “chest bumps” and bottles of water. So Kaye took the only reasonable course of action and (allegedly) slugged one of them, breaking her nose and injuring one of her friends, as well.

Setting aside whether assault is, in fact, a reasonable response to such a situation, that certainly seems like the kind of very one-sided story a man desperately trying to save his job might tell. And, indeed, it seems, there’s another side that bears very little resemblance to it.

“There was nothing — no slurs were said whatsoever,” she told the outlet. “We didn’t even get a chance to get a read of him. He was enraged and terrifying. He was a big, strange man who ran up on us and started swinging almost immediately.” Micah claimed the chaos broke out after the stranger walked by her group outside a café near the corner of Fifth Avenue and Third Street and called them a “bunch of useful idiots.”

Kaye, of course, claims to have simply told them, “you guys are on the wrong side.” But we’re sure that could come out sounding like “bunch of useful idiots.”

“He got about halfway down the block and I turned around and I said, ‘What did you say?’ “He turned back around and just started rushing us … and as he’s coming at us, I had a bottle of water. I just splashed it, like ‘Get away from us,’ you know,” she said. Micah claims Kaye then allegedly pushed multiple people in her group, injuring himself in the process. “One of our other friends was like, ‘Get off of them!’ He jumps up, runs after that person, they slipped out of their vest to get away and he fell down trying to chase them down,” Micah said. “Fell face first on the concrete, scraping his ankle, jumping up. One person he shoved was like, ‘Are you OK?’ He jumps up, shoves another person. They hurt their arm and then he turns, and that’s the video you see him clock me.”

Woman allegedly slugged by millionaire banker at Brooklyn Pride event says attacker was ‘tornado of violence’ [N.Y. Post]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.