Sprawling Short-Selling Probe Produces Slight Settlement

Anson Funds Management should have kept better books, but everything else looks eh-OK.

A few years ago, the Feds decided that they didn’t care how useful short-sellers might be, both to the markets and to the Feds themselves. Market manipulation was market manipulation. Insider trading was insider trading. No hall passes for the useful.

So it launched a sprawling investigation into short sellers and their relationships with researchers who say unkind things about companies that often deserve to have unkind things said about them. Subpoenas were sent, FBI agents knocked on doors and the like. And yet, more than two years later, nothing more.

Until now. Turns out there was something a little fishy about a plucky little Canadian hedge fund’s 45% annual returns. But only a very little.

The Securities and Exchange Commission fined affiliated money managers Anson Funds Management and Anson Advisors Inc. a total of $2.25 million on Tuesday, accusing them of hiding payments to an unidentified publisher of bearish research…. Anson secretly paid the researcher $1.1 million after their publication in September and October of that year….

The SEC didn’t say who that “unidentified publisher” was, but it’s possible that we now know why Citron Research’s Andrew Left is in such a bad mood this week.

The months and targeted companies line up with bearish postings at the time by famed short-seller Andrew Left’s Citron Research.

Left, who wasn’t accused of wrongdoing by the regulator, declined to comment.

What’s more, the allegation—that Anson didn’t properly disclose its relationship with the “unidentified publisher”—is hardly the smoking gun proving that essentially all short-selling is fraud.

The bearish takes on both companies were ultimately borne out, Anson said…. “Anson’s involvement not only benefited our own investors but also the broader market,” the firm said in the statement. “The SEC made no allegations that Anson ever disseminated any false or misleading information into the market, engaged in inappropriate trading or in any way breached its fiduciary duty to its investors.”

Activist Hedge Fund Fined for Secret Payments to Researcher [Bloomberg]

