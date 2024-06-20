Supreme Court Won’t Preemptively Strike Down A Wealth Tax

When the Supreme Court, with its nakedly partisan right-wing majority, took up the question of whether a Washington State couple should have been forced to pay tax on unrealized income from a foreign investment, it was widely assumed that John Roberts & co. were using the seemingly insignificant case as a vehicle to block any future Democratic-controlled Congress from passing a wealth tax. After all, why grant certiorari on a matter of a tax bill of less than $15,000 required by a law over which no other courts disagreed?

Well, it turns out that their honors just wanted to give a big thumbs-up to that law, which after all was passed by a Republican Congress and signed by Donald Trump. And also make clear that, should Democrats take it as a sign that a wealth tax would be A-OK, this Supreme Court does not feel bound by precedent, and so sees no need to set one here.

He wrote that "nothing in this opinion should be read to authorize any hypothetical congressional effort to tax both an entity and its shareholders or partners on the same undistributed income realized by the entity." "Those are potential issues for another day, and we do not address or resolve any of those issues here," he added.

