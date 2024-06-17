Skip to main content
UBS Offers ‘Early’ Redemption To Investors Whose Money Was Frozen More Than Three Years Ago
image caption
Getty Images

Not that the bank expects to pay for this particular Credit Suisse mess itself.

UBS may have refused to touch a little supply-chain finance operation by the name of Greensill Capital. But as the bank well knows, in exchange for getting all of the good things from Credit Suisse for essentially nothing, it must take responsibility for the bad things. Which is great news for some clients of CS’s Supply Chain Finance Funds, which actually should have been called “Greensill Capital Feeder Funds,” as they’ll be getting most of their money back a mere three years and change late. Or as UBS calls it, “early.”

Investors in the Credit Suisse Supply Chain Finance Funds will be offered a redemption at 90% of the net asset value on Feb. 25, 2021…. The offer “will allow an early exit from fund investments compared to distributions under the ongoing recovery process,” UBS said….

UBS said that the operating unit, UBS AG, expects to make a provision of around $900 million in connection with the offer…. While UBS is seeking to draw a line under a troublesome legacy issue, the lender still faces legal claims related to the Greensill saga. The bank said in its annual report for last year that expenses could “substantially exceed the level of provisions” that have been set aside.

Still, however bad things might get in the future, and however generous and timely the current offer is, Sergio Ermotti & co. don’t really expect to be paying it themselves.

UBS is still working to reclaim funds from Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, which owed almost $900 million to investors in the Credit Suisse funds, according to a document published in January.

UBS Offers to Pay Investors 90% on Funds Hit by Greensill [Bloomberg]

