Wells Employees, So Adept At Forging Signatures And Altering Time Stamps Discover Power Automate

For years, Wells Fargo has been very clear: It does the screwing over of other people/places/things. It does not get screwed over itself! Not by its vendors, and certainly not by its employees.

And yet those employees continue to (allegedly) find new ways to screw Wells Fargo over.

The staffers, all in the firm’s wealth- and investment-management unit, were “discharged after review of allegations involving simulation of keyboard activity creating impression of active work….” It’s unclear from the Finra disclosures whether the employees Wells Fargo fired were allegedly faking active work from home…. The bank now expects most staffers to be in the office at least three days a week….

Perhaps because, as is also abundantly clear, they hate working there. Or perhaps it’s a simple matter of shouting, when your boss calls you in for a virtual meeting to ask how your keyboard can be so active when you are not sitting in front of your computer, “I learned it from watching you!”

“Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards and does not tolerate unethical behavior,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. Hahahahahaha. Ha.

Wells Fargo Fires Over a Dozen for ‘Simulation of Keyboard Activity’ [Bloomberg]

