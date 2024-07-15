Bonus/Compensation Watch ’24: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is looking more and more like Goldman Sachs these days. There’s little or nothing left of the credit card/fintech/populist nonsense, at which the Elect were not very good and which cost them quite a lot of money and, arguably, even more of their elite reputation.

And wouldn’t you know that being its old self also brings back that old glittering profitability. Profits more than doubled to $3 billion in the second quarter. Both equities and fixed-income enjoyed record revenues; asset and wealth management record fees. The stock—which turned 25 years old last quarter—is up by nearly half this year. It’s enough to almost make you miss that Goldman fell behind JPMorgan Chase in dealmaking activity.

Of course, not everyone is happy. David Solomon’s thrill at all the extra billions must be at least a little bit tempered by the fact that it’s all coming from the parts of the bank he doesn’t like. And in every quarterly report, there are always nits ready for the picking.

There is a third component of its strategy that is also critical: shed the capital required to support a business that is higher risk and more balance sheet intensive…. And here is where Goldman hit a stumbling block during the quarter. The bank saw a sizable increase in its capital requirements coming out of the Federal Reserve’s latest annual stress test. Its new minimum requirement is to have core equity capital representing 13.9% of risk-weighted assets, nearly a point higher than its prior 13% requirement…. Solomon said the stress-test result “does not seem to reflect the strategic evolution of our business,” and that the bank is “engaging with our regulators.” But he added, “obviously we have more work to do given this result.”

Still, everywhere other than the corner office at 200 West and its far-flung colonies, there is nothing but unbridled joy.

The Wall Street firm said it spent $4.2bn (£3.2bn) on compensation and benefits for its 45,300 staff in the three months to June, up almost a fifth from the same period last year. That figure accounts for salaries and pensions, as well as the amount being put aside for individual bonuses that are distributed at the end of the financial year…. That is likely to translate into larger bonuses, including for Goldman’s 6,000 UK staff, who will no longer be bound by a banker bonus cap that previously limited bonuses to twice the individual’s salary…. Richard Gnodde, the chief executive of Goldman Sachs International, announced in May that the bank would be changing its pay structure, giving hundreds of its highest-earning staff the ability to make 25 times their salaries in bonuses.

