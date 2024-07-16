Craig Wright Is Not Satoshi Nakamoto, Which Judge Is Pretty Sure Makes Him A Perjurer

The wheels of justice turn slowly. This is true even when dealing with the fastest-moving technologies.

For example: It has been clear for some significant length of time that an Australian man named Craig Wright is not, as he has claimed, the fabled and possibly confabulated creator of bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto. For instance, while he first announced himself as such in 2016, he never once withdrew even a single bitcoin from the multi-billion-dollar horde controlled by Satoshi Nakamoto. He said this was because he’d smashed the hard drive containing the all-important keys to that wallet in an autistic fit.

If that sounds very much like a “dog ate my homework” sort of argument to you, well, it sounded the same to the British judge considering Coinbase and Block’s lawsuit against him. And since Wright said as much on the stand during that trial back in February, well, the consequences of throwing out such an (alleged) whopper could be quite a bit more serious that simply losing that case.

Which he, of course, did, back in March, when Mr. Justice Mellor ruled that Wright was unequivocally not Satoshi Nakamoto. The judge elaborated on that ruling in May, when he wrote that Wright “lied to the Court extensively and repeatedly,” including through phony documents. But, you know, deliberations must be definition, apparently, be deliberate, so it’s only now that Mellor has gotten around to suggesting to those who could actually do something about it that Wright might just be a liar in a criminal sense.

In a ruling on Tuesday, Mellor said he would refer “relevant” papers in the legal action to the [Crown Prosecution Service] to consider whether criminal charges should be brought against Wright. “In advancing his false claim to be Satoshi through multiple legal actions, Dr Wright committed ‘a most serious abuse’ of the process of the courts of the UK, Norway and the USA,” the ruling said.

Mellor wrote that he has “no doubt” that CPS should look into Wright’s “wholescale perjury and forgery of documents,” no surprise given everything he’s said and written about it previously. But he may have something of a soft spot for the alleged Antipodean fabulist, because he gave Wright four months to try to get more money out of the U.K. ahead/in defiance of an asset freeze, time Wright allegedly used well.

The week after the ruling, corporate filings in England showed that Dr. Wright was transferring assets worth as much as 20 million pounds to an offshore entity….

