Holiday Bell: 7.3.24
Banks back on hook for $10 billion lawsuit; Skydance sequel; Southwest really not interested in giving Paul Singer a say; shorting still seems miserable; and more!

Appeals Court Reinstates $10 Billion Bank Lawsuit After WSJ Investigation Into Conflicts [WSJ]
The Manhattan lawsuit against Bank of America and nine other banks should never have been heard by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman because his wife owned as much as $15,000 in Bank of America stock when he was assigned the case, the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled…. So-called mom-and-pop bondholders accused the big banks of overcharging them in excess of $10 billion on bond purchases.

Skydance and National Amusements near Paramount deal as special committee reviews terms [CNBC]
The resurrected deal will see Redstone receive a reduced consideration of $1.75 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. The other financial terms of the deal, which CNBC previously reported, will remain unchanged: Skydance will acquire roughly half of Paramount’s controlling shares at $15 per share, for $4.5 billion, and contribute $1.5 billion towards Paramount’s balance sheet.

Investors Pour $27.1 Billion Into A.I. Start-Ups, Defying a Downturn [NYT]
In total, U.S. start-ups raised $56 billion, up 57 percent from a year earlier and the highest three-month haul in two years…. “It’s not declining anymore,” [PitchBook research analyst Kyle Stanford] said. “The bottom has already fallen out.”

Southwest Air Adopts Poison Pill to Counter Activist Elliott [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]
Elliott in June disclosed a $1.9 billion stake in the airline and demanded new leadership and a revamp of Southwest’s business to better compete with other carriers…. Southwest said Elliott had built an economic interest equal to about 11% in the carrier, and had not reported its full position in securities filings.

JPMorgan’s Kolanovic to Exit Amid String of Poor Stock Calls [Bloomberg]
Kolanovic, who has been at JPMorgan for 19 years, is “exploring other opportunities,” the memo stated. Dubravko Lakos-Bujas will lead market strategy and become chief market strategist, overseeing cross-asset, equity, and macro. Hussein Malik will be the sole head of global research….
The move follows a disastrous two-year stretch of stock-market calls by Kolanovic. He was steadfastly bullish in much of 2022 as the S&P 500 Index sank 19% and strategists across Wall Street lowered their expectations for equities. He then turned bearish just as the market bottomed, missing last year’s 24% surge in the S&P 500 as well as the 14% gain in the first half of this year.

Bridgewater bucks hedge fund struggle to raise fees in China [Bloomberg]
The firm’s Shanghai-based private fund business has told distributors its intentions to close subscriptions to existing funds and lift the fee level for new products, according to people familiar with the matter, who requested not to be named because the matter is private. The firm is planning to charge a 20% performance fee on returns in excess of 5%, compared with 10% currently, the people said…. Moves to hike fees have been rare this year, as the industry is struggling to keep up with tightened supervision in China and shrinking returns.

A $100 Billion-Plus Stock Rout—And a Short Bet That Just About Broke Even [WSJ]
On a gross basis, Hindenburg said it made around $4.1 million through gains related to Adani shorts…. “Net of legal and research expenses (including time, salaries/compensation, and costs for a two-year global investigation) we may come out ahead of breakeven on our Adani short,” Hindenburg said.

Billionaire Paul Singer’s hedge fund inks 149K sf lease at 280 Park Avenue [The Real Deal]
Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Singer is doubling down on New York City four years after moving his headquarters to Florida.

