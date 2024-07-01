Skip to main content
Juries Keep Awarding Ex-Hedge Fund Marketing Chief Unreasonable Bonuses

Judge Lewis Liman may think there may not be enough evidence to support seven figures, but these panels of Youngjoo Rhee’s peers disagree.
Three years ago, Youngjoo Rhee sued her former employer, biotech hedge fund Santé Ventures. According to the firm’s former head of marketing and investor relations, she had been promised a fat 1% of all the money she directly raised for the firm. A decade’s worth of fundraising, however, allegedly appeared a bit too rich for Santé’s liking, and so they just paid her a much smaller bonus after a decade’s work.

This, Rhee argued, was bullshit, and a jury agreed, awarding her $1.5 million in damages. Santé, in turn, argued that was bullshit, given the bonuses it had paid Rhee, and demanded a retrial. And the judge agreed that $1.5 million was bullshit, ballparked what it should have been at less than one-third the jury award and ordered the retrial.

And the second jury agreed that the first verdict was bullshit, to an extent. A very limited extent.

An eight-person jury found that Santé Ventures owed Youngjoo Rhee $1.4 million in damages for failing to pay Rhee a cash bonus in violation of a 2010 employment agreement…. "Both juries have rejected every theory Santé has concocted to try to avoid its contractual obligations to Ms. Rhee. We hope that this finally puts this matter to rest, and that Ms. Rhee can finally be compensated for her efforts," Koutoulas told Law360.

We suppose we’ll have to see what Judge Liman thinks first.

VC Co.'s Ex-Marketing Chief Wins $1.4M Damages In Retrial [Law360]
Santé Hedge Fund Employee Largely Keeps Jury Win Over Bonuses [Bloomberg Law]

