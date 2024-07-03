Skip to main content
Lawyer's 4,000 Hours In FTX Case Drawing Attention

Lawyer's 4,000 Hours In FTX Case Drawing Attention

That's a lot of billable hours -- even for a Sullivan & Cromwell partner.

Mercatus Center, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

That's a lot of billable hours -- even for a Sullivan & Cromwell partner.

Biglaw attorneys bill a lot. That is an uncontroversial truism. But there’s usually an ebb and flow to the work — sure, you might be working like a dog during trial but then you have a blessedly light August, and you can recharge your batteries and the cycle starts anew. But that’s not what’s happened for Sullivan & Cromwell partner Brian Glueckstein.

As reported by Reuters, since August of 2022 (through April of this year), Glueckstein has averaged ~11 hours a day, 5 days a week on the FTX bankruptcy. Over the course of those 18 months, he’s billed 4,000 hours — at a rate of $2,375 per — to the matter.

Now, that’s a lot of hours, but the FTX bankruptcy is a complex matter so it isn’t all that strange for a Biglaw partner:

The intensity required from bankruptcy practitioners depends on the case, and FTX is a “bet-the-company engagement,” said Nancy Rapoport, a fee examiner and law professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Other experts noted that lawyers at large U.S. law firms often work eye-popping hours, with extreme workloads sometimes considered a badge of success.

“It brings to mind the adage that making partner is a pie-eating contest and the prize for winning is more pie,” Georgetown Law professor Adam Levitin said in an email.

But is is incredibly profitable.

Across all its timekeepers, Sullivan & Cromwell has billed 168,000 hours to the FTX bankruptcy. So far, $171.8 million in fees has been approved by the judge in the matter, plus the firm has an outstanding $26.8 million request.

Kathryn Rubino is a Senior Editor at Above the Law, host of The Jabot podcast, and co-host of Thinking Like A Lawyer. AtL tipsters are the best, so please connect with her. Feel free to email her with any tips, questions, or comments and follow her on Twitter @Kathryn1 or Mastodon @Kathryn1@mastodon.social.

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.

Related

bankman-fried
News

Sam Bankman-Fried Alleges Law Firm Used 'Mentally Unbalanced' Tactics To Get FTX To File Bankruptcy

SBF doesn't pull any punches complaining about Sullivan & Cromwell.

bankman-fried
Cryptocurrencies

Sam Bankman-Fried Wastes No Time Bashing Law Firm In Latest Filing

SBF wants Sullivan & Cromwell treated as part of the prosecution team.

bankman-fried
Cryptocurrencies

Attention All Finance Dweebs: The Michael Lewis Book About FTX And Sam Bankman-Fried Is Here!

There is a lot to this story. Fortunately for the reading public, we are about to find out just how deep this rabbit hole went.

gavel-money-bills-law-legal-litigation-finance-300x221
Lawyers

Want An Elite Senior Law Firm Partner On Your Case? Be Ready To Pay $3,000 An Hour.

And you should hear what they're charging for junior associates.

Crypto-Manicure
Cryptocurrencies

Finance Docket: Crypto’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad, Actually Kind Of Hopeful For The Future Month

It certainly looks grim for crypto. But the Binance deal may, in fact, be the best thing that’s ever happened to it.

bankman-fried
Cryptocurrencies

Sam Bankman-Fried's Bond Guarantors Reveal The Surprisingly Lucrative World Of Legal Academia

It's nice to have a legal luminary on your side when trying to post bail.

bankman-fried
Cryptocurrencies

Sam Bankman-Fried To Testify In His Own Defense, What Can Possibly Go Wrong?

Now that SBF intends to take the stand, let's remember another time he tried to answer questions about his business.

onecoin
Cryptocurrencies

Ex-Law Firm Partner Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Crypto Scam

Prosecutors say he had a key role in the $400 million scheme.