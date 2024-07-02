Local Ex-Banker Talks Himself Into An Arrest

Whatever exactly went down between former Moelis & Co. executive Jonathan Kaye and a quartet of Pride celebrants last month in Brooklyn, two things were immediately clear: It was unlikely that he’d be able to keep his job of more than a decade, and, given that the key thing that went down—Kaye furiously clocking one of them—was on video and spread about the socials and, from there, the news, that he’d shortly wind up in cuffs.

He did, of course, lose his job. However, his alleged victim was feeling forgiving, in spite of the black eye and broken nose. She magnanimously said she didn’t want Kaye arrested, and merely urged him “to be a better person after this.”

Kaye, of course, responded to this generosity of spirit by smearing the person he’d punched and her friends as a bunch of rabid antisemites. (No surprise, according to the victim, given that according to her the whole thing started because Kaye couldn’t help running his mouth to a bunch of strangers.) This, apparently, doesn’t fit in her vision of his becoming “a better member of the community,” and now that which seemed inevitable has come to pass.

Jonathan Kaye, 52, a former Moelis managing director, was charged Monday for second- and third-degree assault, the New York Police Department told CBS MoneyWatch.

Now, of course, he has little option but to double down on the allegations that landed him in Central Booking—allegations which the woman he slugged says bear no resemblance whatsoever to what actually happened—and so he has.

Kaye's attorney, Danya Perry, said he was "terrorized, assaulted and surrounded by a group of unruly antisemitic protesters" and that the widely shared video doesn't capture the events that led up to the altercation. "...Agitators formed a ring at him, doused him with two unknown liquids, shoved him to the ground and hurled antisemitic slurs at him. Terrified and injured, Mr. Kaye managed to act in self-defense to escape the situation and return safely to his family," Perry said in a statement.

The earlier video certainly doesn’t show the events leading up to the altercation. Unfortunately for Kaye, a rather longer version doesn’t exactly show a man “assaulted and surrounded,” nor one that looks particularly terrorized. It does show a rather-entitled looking man mouthing something at some people in an outdoor dining shed, having water thrown at him, then pushing people to get to those he says were terrorizing him, swinging at one, missing and falling to the street, getting up, getting in the face of someone clearly trying to keep him from the people allegedly terrorizing him, knocking yet another person seemingly trying to calm the situation into traffic, sucker-punching the alleged victim, and then walking away without anyone surrounding him, assaulting him or even trying to stop him from getting away. Oh, and without any audible antisemitic slurs. But, sure, yea, self-defense: It doesn’t look much like it, but it’s all he’s got.

