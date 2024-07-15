Opening Bell: 7.15.24

Trump Media, gun stocks surge after assassination attempt [Reuters]

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, majority-owned by Trump, soared 30%, lifting its stock market value to $7.6 billion, despite revenue comparable to two U.S. Starbucks shops…. Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla jumped 5.2% after billionaire CEO Elon Musk publicly endorsed Trump following the shooting.

Google Near $23 Billion Deal for Cybersecurity Startup Wiz [WSJ]

Alphabet is eyeing the deal at a time of intense antitrust scrutiny of the search company and other tech giants. The acquisition could also help boost Alphabet’s efforts in cloud computing, an important and growing business but one where it has lagged behind peers…. [Wiz], which offers cybersecurity software for cloud computing, raised $1 billion earlier this year at a valuation of $12 billion.

Macy’s ends buyout talks with Arkhouse and Brigade after months of negotiations [CNBC]

The bidding group sought to unlock what it saw as trapped value inside Macy’s real estate holdings, while simultaneously overhauling the company’s operations. Other department store names have been activist targets in the recent past for similar reasons.

Hedge Fund Giants Poised for One of Best Years Amid Strong Start [Bloomberg]

While tech-focused equity hedge funds Light Street Capital Management and Whale Rock Capital Management lead the pack, large multimanager funds such as Citadel, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors and Point72 Asset Management posted gains of up to 13.7%....

Wells Fargo Raises Rates on Client Sweep Accounts. It Will Cost the Bank $350 Million. [Barron’s]

The policy shift affects sweep deposits in advisory brokerage accounts, CFO Michael Santomassimo said during an earnings call with analysts. Responding to questions, Santomassimo said the move was not a response to competitive forces.

The Supreme Court Blows Up a Popular Small-Business Succession Plan [WSJ]

In this strategy, a company buys life insurance on its owners so that when one dies, there’s cash to repurchase his or her stock…. The Court reasoned that the requirement to repurchase Michael’s shares wasn’t an offset because it wasn’t a liability like a debt. Instead, the exchange of shares for dollars provided something of value to the firm.