Opening Bell: 7.17.24
HSBC names third CEO in less than eight years [CNN]
HSBC has appointed its Chief Financial Officer Georges Elhedery as its next CEO, the bank said Wednesday….
Elhedery began his career in banking as a trader before joining HSBC in 2005.
In October 2022, he was unexpectedly appointed CFO just weeks after returning from a sabbatical. It was a move that groomed him for the top job.
IAC Steps Up M&A Plans Amid Recent Exploration of Paramount Bid [WSJ]
“The last couple of years, it’s been hard to get to price agreements with sellers broadly. But we’re starting to get there,” said Christopher Halpin, chief financial officer and chief operating officer at IAC. “There’s starting to be stability in the market and more M&A, and we’re optimistic about adding to the portfolio.”
Former Goldman Banker Pleads Not Guilty to Charges of Bribing Ghanaian Officials [WSJ]
[Asante] Berko was first accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a 2020 lawsuit of arranging $4.5 million in bribes to Ghanaian officials. The alleged purpose of those bribes was to help a Turkish energy company win a power-plant contract in the country. Berko personally delivered at least $66,000 to members of Ghana’s parliament, the SEC said at the time….
Berko settled the SEC’s civil case in 2021, agreeing to pay $329,000 as part of an agreement that didn’t require him to admit to the regulator’s claims.
Paris Hedge Fund Staffer Suspected of Giving Brother Insider Stock Tips [Bloomberg]
While the suspicious profits that triggered the raids aren’t huge, their regularity and the number of stocks scrutinized by investigators — as many as 22 different companies — is uncommon…. The Paris case focuses specifically on five suspicious gains made in less than a year between 2020 and 2021. Each time, Syquant had access to insider information after companies reached out through their advisers to potential investors to sound out interest ahead of an announcement.
Hedge fund Millennium hired one of Apollo's ex-most popular people in London [eFinancialCareers]
At Apollo, [Bobby] Huffman was latterly head of European trading, a role that has since passed to Vivek Dasani, the former head of high yield trading at Barclays. He cut his teeth as a high yield credit trader at Bank of America, so this will presumably be his new focus in Dallas.
U.K. Inflation Steady as Economists Puzzle Over ‘Taylor Swift Effects’ [NYT]
Consumer prices rose 2 percent from a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday, the same rate as in May…. The increase in hotel prices in June — up almost 9 percent from the previous month — coincided with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour landing in Britain. The tour has become something of an economic phenomenon, with potentially inflationary consequences. Ms. Swift performed 10 shows in Britain in June, and is returning in August.