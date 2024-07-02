Opening Bell: 7.2.24

Hedge fund giants Citadel and Millennium post strong first-half gains [FT]

The flagship Wellington fund of Ken Griffin’s Citadel was up 8.1 per cent at the end of June, while Izzy Englander’s hedge fund Millennium was up 6.9 per cent, according to people who have seen the numbers.

While those figures lag behind a 15 per cent gain for the S&P 500 stock index over the same period, they eclipse the 5.2 per cent gain made by hedge funds on average to the end of May, according to data provider Hedge Fund Research…. Rival Schonfeld Strategic Advisors had a particularly strong first half of the year, with its main Partners Fund gaining 10.3 per cent….

Greenlight Posts a Sizable June Loss [II]

David Einhorn’s hedge fund lost 3.1 percent, compared with a 3.5 percent gain for the S&P 500. It managed to climb nearly 3 percent in the second quarter, but its 7.8 percent rise over the first half lags the benchmark….

AI Gives Robinhood Another Arrow in its Quiver [WSJ]

On Monday, Robinhood said it had acquired Pluto Capital, which, according to the deal announcement, offers investment research powered by artificial intelligence and “delivers highly-customized investment strategies based on customer needs and financial goals….”

Offering some kind of adviser product arguably would be an ideal fit for one of its newest, splashiest products—retirement accounts.

Activist investors mount record number of campaigns but win fewer board seats [Reuters via MSN]

In the first half of the year, Barclays tracked 147 activist campaigns, toppling the previous record of 143 set during the first six months of 2018.

In the second quarter, 86 campaigns were launched, fueling the feverish pace. Elliott was the busiest activist, launching 11 new campaigns this year and committing some $11 billion in capital, the data showed…. During the first half, dissidents won 74 seats, down from 93 in the same period a year ago though prominent activists put in a strong showing in reaching agreements to join boards.

A fintech collapse is rippling through a small corner of the banking world [Yahoo!]

The traditional lenders that partnered with Synapse included Evolve Bank & Trust, American Bank, AMG National Trust, and Lineage Bank…. The pitch that Synapse effectively gave to these smaller banks was "we’ll bring in the deposits; you don’t have to do much," according to Jason Mikula, an independent fintech consultant who publishes a weekly newsletter and has followed Synapse.

"This turned out not to be accurate, in my opinion," Mikula added.

Manhattan is now a ‘buyer’s market’ as real estate prices fall and inventory rises [CNBC]

The average real estate sales price in Manhattan fell 3% to just more than $2 million, according to a report from Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel. The median price fell 2% to $1.2 million, and prices for luxury apartments fell for the first time in more than a year….

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.