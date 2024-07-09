Opening Bell: 7.9.24

Powell Inches the Fed Closer to Cutting Rates [WSJ]

“Elevated inflation is not the only risk we face,” Powell told the Senate Banking Committee during the first of two days of testimony Tuesday. “We’ve seen that the labor market has cooled really significantly across so many measures.… It’s not a source of broad inflationary pressures for the economy now…..”

Powell conceded that he wouldn’t have arrived at such a judgment as recently as two months ago….

Reliability of U.S. Economic Data Is in Jeopardy, Study Finds [NYT]

The authors — statisticians from George Mason University, the Urban Institute and other institutions — likened the statistical system to physical infrastructure like highways and bridges: vital, but often ignored until something goes wrong…. Response rates to government surveys have plummeted in recent years, as they have for private polls.

Hedge funds post mediocre first-half performance with some big names only up single digits [CNBC]

Hedge funds returned just 5% in the first half of the year after a 0.2% loss in June, with event-driven strategies the biggest laggards, according to data firm HFR. In comparison, the S&P 500 climbed 15% through June this year, marking one of its best first halfs.

Pershing Square Starts IPO Roadshow for US Closed-End Fund [Bloomberg]

Wells Fargo, RBC, BTG Pactual, Barclays, and Deutsche Bank are acting as bookrunners on the deal, according to a filing Tuesday. About twenty additional banks are involved in more junior roles.

French Stocks Recover From Initial Fall After Leftist Alliance Win [WSJ]

“Trying to build a government that has any kind of stability looks a very high bar this morning,” Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in a research note. “Political paralysis for the next 12 months seems the most likely outcome.”

Judge who nixed Musk’s pay package hears arguments on massive fee request from plaintiff lawyers [AP]

Attorneys for a Tesla stockholder who challenged Musk’s 2018 compensation package are asking Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick to award them legal fees in the form of stock in the electric vehicle company valued at more than $7 billion at current trading prices. The 2018 compensation package for Musk that was rescinded by the judge was potentially worth more than $55 billion…. The fee amount sought by plaintiffs’ attorneys dwarfs the current record $688 million in legal fees awarded in 2008 in litigation stemming from the collapse of Enron.