States Want Supreme Court To Stop Biden From Making Good On Student Loan Campaign Promise
By Phil Roeder (Flickr: Supreme Court of the United States) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons

'Mr. Gorsuch, tear down that loan forgiveness!'

When Biden campaigned on the promise to forgive student loan debt, most student debtors were very excited. He has faced some serious pushback from very early on. SCOTUS said the HEROES Act didn’t authorize him to do so. Wisconsin said it would help too many Black people — the list goes on. That hasn’t stopped Biden from grasping at statutes and loopholes that would grant him authority to continue forgiving student debt. Once again, Rpublicans are reaching for the big guns to stop him. From Bloomberg Law:

A small group of Republican-led states want the US Supreme Court to step in and block President Joe Biden’s second attempt to forgive billions of dollars in student loan debt.

In an emergency request addressed to Justice Neil Gorsuch on Tuesday, Texas, South Carolina, and Alaska asked the court to toss out a lower court order that paves the way for the Education Department to lower loan payments along with canceling student debt under a new rule beginning Aug. 1.

As the justice assigned to the US Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, which issued the order the states are looking to have vacated, Gorsuch can either act on the emergency request alone or refer the matter to the full court for its review.

If this makes its way to the Supreme Court, it is fair to assume that it will go the way of the HEROES Act. Whether it takes ignoring congressional intent in Sackett, the intent of the Founding Fathers in Trump v. USA, or ignoring if there’s an actual justiciable issue like they did in 303 Creative LLC, the six Republicans of our high court won’t let anything get in the way of legitimizing whatever policy answers right-wingers bring to their doorstep.

Was nice while it lasted.

States Ask High Court to Stop Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan [Bloomberg Law]

