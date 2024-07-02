Student Loan Forgiveness Resumes

While it is hard to process that the Supreme Court just dismissed the primary sentiment behind the Magna Carta with Trump v. US, there is one thing that may do the job of snapping you back to reality — those student loans of yours! President Biden’s efforts to forgive student loans in back in partial effect thanks to the 10th Circuit. From CNBC:

In a Sunday ruling, the 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals granted the Biden administration’s request to stay an order from last week that temporarily blocked a provision of its Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE, plan. The decision is a major win for Biden, experts say. The SAVE plan was his biggest accomplishment to date in delivering relief to student loan borrowers. So far, around 8 million borrowers have signed up for the new income-driven repayment plan, according to the White House.

Make sure to check your accounts, do your paperwork, whatever it takes to make the most of this stay while you can. The money you save with the SAVE plan is money that could go toward your rent and, given Grants Pass, you really don’t want to be homeless right now.

Biden Student Loan Repayment Plan To Resume Amid Legal Challenges, Federal Appeals Court Rules [CNBC]

Chris Williams became a social media manager and assistant editor for Above the Law in June 2021. Prior to joining the staff, he moonlighted as a minor Memelord™ in the Facebook group Law School Memes for Edgy T14s. He endured Missouri long enough to graduate from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law. He is a former boatbuilder who cannot swim, a published author on critical race theory, philosophy, and humor, and has a love for cycling that occasionally annoys his peers. You can reach him by email at cwilliams@abovethelaw.com and by tweet at @WritesForRent.

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.