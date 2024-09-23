Add Private Property To The List Of Things Elon Musk Doesn’t Respect

Sending exploding spacecraft into the sky and preparing to turn Mars into a planetary Galt’s Gulch (after nuking it, of course) takes a lot of money. It also takes a lot of space—more space, apparently, than SpaceX has. More space, it seems, than is available to it at the neighboring Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge.

So what does Elon Musk do when he needs more space? Well, he allegedly just takes it.

While the Cards Against Humanity’s land was vacant when purchased, the lawsuit claimed SpaceX began encroaching on its property, which is located just three miles away from SpaceX’s Starbase launch facility. Images in the lawsuit show a construction site and equipment, and the lawsuit states, “SpaceX has never asked for permission to use the Property, much less for the egregious appropriation of the Property for its own profit-making purposes.” SpaceX contractors have entered the property, the lawsuit claimed, dumping enormous mounds of gravel and bringing in generators to run equipment and lights.

The party game publisher bought the Cameron County, Texas, plot back in 2017, raising more than $2 million from 150,000 people for the purpose. Why? Well, to do something that Musk himself rather enjoys: troll. The land sits right along the Rio Grande—the border between Mexico and that part of Texas—and CAH used some of the remaining money to hire eminent domain lawyers to thwart former President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall along said border, “despite the fact that walls have been militarily obsolete since the advent of gunpowder.”

CAH also spent a bit of the cash building a trebuchet—“a medieval catapult designed to destroy walls”—but otherwise left the property to the brush and wild horses. It certainly didn’t buy it to let a Trumpkin billionaire man-child dump all of the shit needed to fulfill his adolescent fantasies of space travel on, and so would appreciate it if Elon & co. would clean it up. And also give it $15 million for its troubles.

Chicago-based Cards Against Humanity LLC, the publisher of the popular card game, filed a $15 million civil lawsuit Thursday against Elon Musk’s SpaceX over alleged trespassing on its lot in Cameron County, Texas.

Musk, of course, doesn’t like being told what to do, and so we’re sure he’ll fight fire with misguided legal fire, as he always does. Which undoubtedly suits CAH, as it now gets a second royal trolling out of the investment, twice as many as it expected. That being said, occasionally—if only very occasionally, it must be said—Elon, sulking and imprecating á la his buddy Donald Trump, can be made to follow the law.

Lawyers for X informed Brazil’s Supreme Court on Friday that it had named legal representation, according to Reuters, a key requirement for reinstating the social media platform in the major market…. Musk had repeatedly attacked [Supreme Court Justice Alexandre] de Moraes on X in the months leading up to the ban, most recently calling him “Brazil’s Voldemort,” “Brazil’s Darth Vader,” and a “dictator.”

Oh, so being a “dictator” is bad now, Elon?

To be reinstated in Brazil, X needs to finalize its legal representation paperwork, pay a fine of approximately $1 million to a ccount for the temporary return of service last week and provide proof that all accounts identified by the court had been blocked.

