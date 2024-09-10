Skip to main content
Elliott’s Fighter Pilots Return To Base

Elliott’s Fighter Pilots Return To Base

Where they have been greeted by celebratory bonus checks.

Where they have been greeted by celebratory bonus checks.

Paul Singer & co. have a well-earned reputation for costing people their paychecks. His Elliott Management forced an early-50-something wunderkind into early retirement, and just last month helped turn Starbucks’ relatively new CEO into its former CEO.

Now, his threats to take to the skies in a proxy dogfight with Southwest Airlines has cost seven Southwest Airlines directors—including the man who served as its CEO for nearly two decades—their board seats.

Executive Chairman Gary Kelly… who has worked at Southwest for nearly 40 years, said he would voluntarily retire after next year’s annual meeting…. Six other Southwest directors intend to retire in November as the airline looks to refresh its board. Southwest said it would appoint four new directors in the near future and would consider filling as many as three of those spots with candidates from the slate Elliott put forward last month….

Elliott partner John Pike and portfolio manager Bobby Xu said Tuesday that the resignations were an “unprecedented” step and that they were pleased that the airline’s board is “beginning to recognize the degree of change that will be required at Southwest.”

Well, that many severance checks at targets mean a whole lot of fat bonus checks at Elliott.

US-headquartered hedge fund Elliott Investment Management’s UK affiliate… paid its directors £50m in 2023, up 382% from £10.4m in 2022, according to its latest accounts.

Southwest Airlines Overhauls Board Amid Activist Pressure [WSJ]
Elliott Advisors boosts director pay by 382% [FN]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker. 

Related

singer-apocalypse
Hedge Funds

Paul Singer’s Air Force Ready To Take To The Skies Against Southwest Airlines

If it’s war the carrier wants, then it’s a war Elliott Management is prepared to begin.

paul singer
Hedge Funds

Paul Singer Settles For Torturing Southwest CEO Rather Than Firing Him

Bob Jordan may live to regret this “victory.”

strangelove-singer
Hedge Funds

Paul Singer Wants To Ground Two-Thirds Of Southwest’s Board

If he wins, you can call it Elliott Airlines.

strangelove-singer
Hedge Funds

Fly The Not-So-Friendly Skies

Paul Singer is airborne.

paul singer
Hedge Funds

Paul Singer May Or May Not Be Becoming A Nicer Person

And it may or may not have to be because he has to in order to win.

singer-apocalypse
Hedge Funds

French Regulator Doesn’t Have To Understand What Paul Singer Did To Know He Did Something Wrong

The Japanese, on the other hand, are proving a bit more open because, you know, SoftBank.

singer-apocalypse
Hedge Funds

Paul Singer Swears He’s Definitely Not Thinking About Deposing Jack Dorsey With These 3.5 Million New Shares He Just Bought

He just thinks, like, Twitter’s a great business on the right track, which is definitely something he says about lots of companies he’s invested in.

paul singer
Hedge Funds

Just Call Him Private Equity Paul Singer

The Elliott Management chief has a new way of getting his way.