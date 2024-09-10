Elliott’s Fighter Pilots Return To Base

Paul Singer & co. have a well-earned reputation for costing people their paychecks. His Elliott Management forced an early-50-something wunderkind into early retirement, and just last month helped turn Starbucks’ relatively new CEO into its former CEO.

Now, his threats to take to the skies in a proxy dogfight with Southwest Airlines has cost seven Southwest Airlines directors—including the man who served as its CEO for nearly two decades—their board seats.

Executive Chairman Gary Kelly… who has worked at Southwest for nearly 40 years, said he would voluntarily retire after next year’s annual meeting…. Six other Southwest directors intend to retire in November as the airline looks to refresh its board. Southwest said it would appoint four new directors in the near future and would consider filling as many as three of those spots with candidates from the slate Elliott put forward last month…. Elliott partner John Pike and portfolio manager Bobby Xu said Tuesday that the resignations were an “unprecedented” step and that they were pleased that the airline’s board is “beginning to recognize the degree of change that will be required at Southwest.”

Well, that many severance checks at targets mean a whole lot of fat bonus checks at Elliott.

US-headquartered hedge fund Elliott Investment Management’s UK affiliate… paid its directors £50m in 2023, up 382% from £10.4m in 2022, according to its latest accounts.

