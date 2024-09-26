Elon Musk Not Working On 13th Child With Italian Prime Minister

One could be forgiven for thinking that Elon Musk has eyes for Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni. For one, there don’t seem to be too many women Musk looks out without thinking about putting a baby (or two or three) in their womb. For another, he’s currently single, which doesn’t do much for his plans to populate at least two planets. (Quite frankly, if they're not doing it, it's immoral!) For yet another, Meloni’s delicate dance with fascism looks an awful lot like Elon’s own.

Plus, just look at them!

Alas, Elon says there’s no future baby bump to see here.

Not that we’d expect Maye Musk’s presence to dissuade him. And his mom (who set off the brouhaha by posting the picture) wouldn’t blame him if he tried (even if she is his alibi)!

“I also looked at Giorgia with admiration,” the model added…. [She] confirmed that she “went back to the hotel with Elon” after the evening concluded.

Speaking of transparency, its purported proponent finally got around to offering some around his rapidly depreciating plaything Twitter nearly two years after buying it. And wouldn’t you know it shows his support for unfettered free speech is about as sacrosanct as his promises to be an open book.

X, formerly Twitter, suspended nearly 5.3 million accounts in that time, compared with the 1.6 million accounts the company reported suspending in the first half of 2022. The social media company also “removed or labeled” more than 10.6 million posts for violating platform rules — about 5 million of which it categorized as violating its “hateful conduct” policy…. In an April 2023 blog post published in lieu of a transparency report, by contrast, the company said it required users to remove 6.5 million pieces of content that violated the company’s rules in the first six months of 2022, an increase of 29% from the second half of 2021.

Elon Musk says he is not having affair with Italy's Meloni after mutual praise at gala [Reuters]

Elon Musk’s mom, Maye, says she also looked at Italian PM Giorgia Meloni with ‘admiration’ amid affair speculation [N.Y. Post]

X releases its first transparency report since Elon Musk’s takeover [AP]