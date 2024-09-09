Hedge Fund Manager Thinks Just About Anyone Not Named ‘Murdoch’ Would Do A Better Job Running News Corp.

Having so recently applied the coup-de-grâce to now former Starbucks CEO Laxman Narisimhan, Jeff Smith is really feeling himself. And having perhaps celebrated with a few too many frappacini, the overly caffeinated Starboard Value chief’s wandering attention has settled back on News Corp., of whose dual-share class structure he is no fan.

Thing is, Smith thinks—and not without some pretty substantial justification—that Rupert Murdoch’s media empire isn’t particularly well-run. And unlike the man and his offspring, Smith doesn’t think the question is, “which Murdoch(s) should run News Corp. when the old man dies?” but rather, “why should any Murdoch be running things at all?” (We’re not saying he has a pretty good idea about who should, but we’re not not saying that, either.)

“This uncertainty represents a risk to shareholders that is only amplified by the Murdoch family’s super-voting shares and the poor governance and oversight that stems from the dual-class share structure,” Starboard Managing Member Jeffrey Smith said in the letter…. “The four Murdoch siblings with voting rights within the Trust are reported to have widely differing worldviews, which, collectively, could be paralyzing to the strategic direction of the Company,” Starboard said in its letter. “More importantly, we are not sure why their perspectives should carry greater weight than the views of other shareholders.”

Of course, given that dual share-class structure, giving the Murdoch-picked board the heave-ho isn’t quite as easy at it was at Darden Restaurants. That said, it’s not impossible: The Murdochs control 40% of the vote at News Corp. and 43% at Fox News, so if Smith can convince essentially every single other shareholder that the real-life Waystar Royco and it’s controlling family are every bit as big a shit show as the ones on TV, then he’s got a shot.

Starboard said it believes there is a path to achieve majority support for its proposal and send a message to the media company’s board. “If the board refuses to listen, we can then take further action,” it added.

Smith has time for that further action because he stopped running Papa John’s a year-and-a-half ago. And after 17 years running Wendy’s following a fight every bit as brutal and ugly as that over the future of News Corp., Smith’s fellow activist hedge fund manager Nelson Peltz is making a bit more of it for himself, as well.

Peltz will assume the title of chairman emeritus. He is stepping down to devote more time to his other board commitments and Trian Partners’ future activities, according to Wendy’s.

Starboard Calls on News Corp to Scrap Dual-Class Share Structure [WSJ]

Nelson Peltz steps down as chair of Wendy’s board, starting a new era for burger chain [CNBC]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.