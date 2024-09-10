Skip to main content
How Is David Solomon Still CEO of Goldman Sachs?

Another quarter, another nearly half-billion dollars burned on the alter of his failed, abandoned consumer banking push.

U.S. Secretary of Defense, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

David Solomon once sparked a mini-rebellion at Goldman Sachs by handing out raises in the middle of newcomers’ first year, and without reference to their impact on the bottom line. He did it because everyone else was doing it and he didn’t want to lose all of his junior mistmakers to other firms, but the old guard wasn’t happy: Such a practice struck against one of the Elect’s core principles, “pay for performance.”

Of course, Solomon has spent much of his nearly six years at Goldman’s helm trying to change all of the things that made Goldman Goldman, which is to say he’s tried to transform it into as bland and anonymous a bank as possible. In terms of “performance,” well….

Goldman Sachs will post a roughly $400 million pretax hit to third-quarter results as the bank continues to unwind its ill-fated consumer business…. It is the latest turbulence related to Solomon’s push into consumer retail. In late 2022, Goldman began to pivot away from its nascent consumer operations, beginning a series of write-downs related to selling chunks of the business. Goldman’s credit card business, in particular its Apple Card, allowed rapid growth in retail lending, but also led to losses and friction with regulators.

Goldman is instead focusing on asset and wealth management to help drive growth.

And yet, despite it all, Solomon continues to get paid. Quite a lot, in fact, all on the back of the parts of the business he sought to diminish. So, yea, we guess there was something to those fears about the future of “pay for performance.”

Goldman Sachs to post $400 million hit to third-quarter results as it unwinds consumer business [CNBC]

