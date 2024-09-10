Opening Bell: 9.10.24
HSBC Mulls Merging Commercial, Investment Bank to Cut Costs [Bloomberg]
HSBC executives have considered a tie-up of the commercial and global banking divisions in the past, but the proposal was previously met with heavy internal resistance and former HSBC CEO Noel Quinn was opposed to the idea…. The combined unit would be home to about 92,125 employees in total, though some executives believe the tie-up could allow the bank to eliminate some duplicative back office roles….
Apple Loses EU Tax Case, Must Pay $14.4 Billion [Investopedia via Yahoo!]
In 2016, the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said Apple used intellectual property held by its Irish subsidiaries in products sold around the globe, meaning that sales using that IP should have been included in the reported tax base for the Irish companies….
The ruling comes a day after Apple unveiled its newest slate of iPhones and Apple Watches.
Edgy Traders Brace for Potentially ‘Pivotal’ Trump-Harris Debate [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]
Signs of angst are already mounting. A three-month measure of implied volatility for a key Bloomberg dollar gauge is near its highest mark since the March 2023 banking crisis. Equities’ so-called fear gauge is once again on the upswing after surging amid the market tumult of early August. Fixed-income traders are also weathering more turbulence, as mixed economic signals complicate bets on the scope and timing of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts…. A clear set of strategies geared toward a [Vice President Kamala] Harris victory have yet to materialize — and traders are increasingly eager for more clues on her political priorities.
Squarespace Gets Sweetened $7.2 Billion Offer From Permira to Go Private [WSJ]
Squarespace shareholders will now receive $46.50 for each share they own, an increase of 5.7% over the previously agreed offer price of $44 a share announced in May…. Permira’s new offer comes amid calls against the deal….
Multi-manager hedge funds suffer outflows as investor frenzy fades [FT]
These firms have experienced net client withdrawals of more than $30bn in the 12 months to the end of June, the first time they have suffered outflows since 2016….
The biggest driver of waning investor demand is that, after years of increasing their investments in the space, some allocators such as pension funds have decided that they have now invested enough, said Goldman.
SEC Fines Seven Companies for Violations to Whistleblower-Protections Rules [WSJ]
Behavioral healthcare services provider Acadia Healthcare received the largest fine in Monday’s settlement, agreeing to pay nearly $1.4 million in civil penalties. Software provider AppFolio followed, agreeing to pay $692,250 in civil fines, while fashion retailer a.k.a. Brands Holding said it would pay $399,750 and credit-reporting agency TransUnion, $312,000.
Also fined were LSB Industries, IDEX and Smart for Life.