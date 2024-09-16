Opening Bell: 9.16.24

Trump Media stock slips after second apparent assassination attempt in Florida [CNBC]

The stock, which trades under the ticker “DJT,” opened slightly up before sinking more than 4% by mid-morning…. Shares of Trump Media soared on the first day of trading after the Butler shooting, closing up more than 30% on July 15.

Monday morning’s slide also followed Trump’s announcement on Friday that he would not sell his 57% stake in the company.

Wall Street Turns Skittish on Eve of Rate Cuts [WSJ]

Traders are assigning a nearly dead-even chance that the central bank will unveil a quarter-percentage-point or half-point cut Wednesday at the conclusion of its meeting.… “Markets have been on edge for the last month or two,” said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer for fixed income at BlackRock. “You’ve seen bonds move rapidly from a sanguine view to recession.”

Google’s Breakup Is Starting to Get Priced In [WSJ]

The trial for the Justice Department’s second antitrust case against the internet titan started Monday. That comes a month after Google lost the first case, with a federal judge ruling that the company engaged in illegal practices to maintain its dominance in internet search…. Alphabet’s stock is down nearly 14% since the start of the current quarter….

TikTok's US future hangs in balance at federal court [AFP]

ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, has stated it has no plans to sell TikTok, leaving the app's legal appeal -- focused on US guarantees for free speech -- as its only option for survival…. TikTok asserts that "the Constitution is on our side," as it pushes for a ruling that would favor the app and its 170 million American users.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers claim in an appeal that he was judged too quickly [AP]

“Sam Bankman-Fried was never presumed innocent. He was presumed guilty — before he was even charged. He was presumed guilty by the media. He was presumed guilty by the FTX debtor estate and its lawyers. He was presumed guilty by federal prosecutors eager for quick headlines. And he was presumed guilty by the judge who presided over his trial,” the lawyers wrote.

Mathias Döpfner, KKR Said Near Deal on Axel Springer Split [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]

A split could hand KKR control of the faster-growing classifieds business, which Springer described as a “very strong driver” of its business last year, while allowing it to step away from the more politically fraught journalism side…. KKR and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired just under half of Axel Springer in 2019. The company’s portfolio of classified ad websites includes jobs platform StepStone and real estate ads unit Aviv.