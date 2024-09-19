Skip to main content
Opening Bell: 9.19.24

Have a half (but not from the BoE); buy a house; UniCredit’s probably not buying Commerzbank; and more!

Big Rate Cut Forces Fed to Contend With New Obstacles [WSJ]
Powell characterized the Fed’s latest cut, which lowered the benchmark federal-funds rate to between 4.75% and 5%, as “recalibrating policy down over time to a more neutral level.” While he has typically avoided offering specific pronouncements about where that might be, he volunteered on Wednesday that “the neutral rate is probably significantly higher than it was” before the pandemic.
“How high is it? I just don’t think we know,” Powell said.

Bank of England presses pause on rate cuts, highlights ‘gradual approach’ [CNBC]
The MPC’s decision was likely locked in at about midday Wednesday, ahead of the Fed’s announcement, but central bankers around the world will now be assessing what the move means for global economic growth and financial conditions.

US home sales fell in August despite easing mortgage rates, more homes on the market [AP]
Existing home sales fell 2.5% last month, from July, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.86 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday.
Sales fell 4.2% compared with August last year. The latest home sales were short of the 3.9 million pace economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

Berlin ‘very sceptical’ about UniCredit move on Commerzbank [FT]
Another person with direct knowledge of the matter said UniCredit’s “assault” on Commerzbank was perceived in Berlin as an “unfriendly act.” The person added it was “nonsensical” for UniCredit’s chief executive Andrea Orcel to argue the German government welcomed his bid.

DOJ Sees Tips Flow in Over First Month of Pilot Whistleblower Program [WSJ]
In anticipation of the types of tips it would receive under the pilot program, DOJ has brought on board prosecutors from the criminal division’s public integrity and fraud sections as well as its money-laundering and asset-recovery unit, which manages the program…. The office has already seen reports from more than 100 tipsters over the past few weeks, Wible said. He declined to discuss in detail the quality of the reports received but said the program is getting solid leads.

Elon Musk's X says its return in Brazil after ban ‘inadvertent' [BBC News via Yahoo!]
Explaining the sudden access for some users on Wednesday, X said a change of network providers had "resulted in an inadvertent and temporary service restoration to Brazilian users".
“While we expect the platform to be inaccessible again in Brazil soon, we continue efforts to work with the Brazilian government to return very soon for the people of Brazil,” an X spokesperson said in a statement.

