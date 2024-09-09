Skip to main content
Opening Bell: 9.9.24

Weighing the cut; Jamie Dimon calls in the cops; Big Lots sells for small amount; #0dte; and more!

Jumbo 50 basis points Fed rate cut should not raise alarm, analyst says [CNBC]
Traders are now pricing in around a 75% chance of a 25 bps rate reduction in September, while 25% are pricing in a 50 bps lowering…. “The 50 [basis point] cut might send a wrong message to markets and the economy. It might send a message of urgency and, you know, that could be a self-fulfilling prophecy,” [Forvis Mazars chief economist George] Lagarias added.

JPMorgan Plans to Report Customers Who Exploited TikTok ‘Glitch’ to Authorities [WSJ]
Chase has frozen some accounts already and could continue doing so as it finds more instances of fraud.
The bank also plans to share surveillance footage and other information related to individuals who allegedly committed the fraud with authorities….

Big Lots files for bankruptcy protection, sells to private equity firm as it promises to keep offering ‘extreme bargains’ [CNBC]
Big Lots agreed to sell its business to private equity firm Nexus Capital Management for about $760 million, consisting of $2.5 million in cash plus its remaining debt and liabilities…. It brought in about $4.7 billion in revenue in fiscal 2023, but sales have consistently fallen after pandemic-era demand for home furnishings dropped.

The Boom in Zero-Day Options Is Coming for Tesla and Nvidia [WSJ]
Zero-day-to-expiry options let investors bet on whether a particular stock-market index will rise or fall by the end of the day. They have drawn an enthusiastic following among amateur investors, even as skeptics call them a form of gambling…. Currently, options tied to individual stocks expire weekly, on Fridays….
In closed-door industry meetings, retail brokerages such as Robinhood Markets, Schwab, Tastytrade and Morgan Stanley’s E*Trade have advocated for a cautious approach, concerned they could face a customer backlash if investors’ options trades blow up….

Bonderman’s Wildcat Spawns New Hedge Fund, Invests $200 Million [Bloomberg via Yahoo!]
[Whitebark Investors is] “focused on building a public equity portfolio with a patient, high-conviction, long-biased, global approach,” the Incline Village, Nevada-based firm said through a spokesman.
As much as 25% of Whitebark’s capital can be invested in closely held companies that are expected to pursue initial public offerings….

US warns of growing risks of business in Hong Kong [AFP via Yahoo!]
"The vaguely defined nature of the law and previous government statements and actions raise questions about risks associated with routine activities," it said of the new Article 23 law.
Such routine activities could include research on government policies and maintaining connections with local officials, journalists and non-governmental organizations, it said.

