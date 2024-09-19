Ryan Cohen Thought He Could Fix Wells Fargo!

Despite the ample evidence to the contrary—his stewardship of GameStop, for instance—Ryan Cohen must truly believe he’s a miracle worker. For long before his turn as a master promoter of the meme stock and self-proclaimed savior of a brick-and-mortar retailer of digital products, and shortly after stepping down from the online pet supply retailer he founded, Chewy, Cohen cast about for a reclamation project on which to spend his time and settled upon…. Wells Fargo.

Wells Fargo! This Wells Fargo, having this said about it yet again:

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said it had identified “deficiencies relating to the bank’s financial crimes risk management practices and anti-money laundering internal controls in several areas.”

Anyway, Cohen, in his infinite wisdom and self-belief, thought he was the answer to all of that and more.

Cohen acquired 562,077 voting securities in Wells Fargo in March 2018…. From March 2018 to September 2020, Cohen continued to acquire Wells Fargo voting securities. After acquiring the shares, Cohen maintained periodic communications with Wells Fargo’s leadership regarding suggestions to improve the bank’s business and to advocate for a potential board seat….

Unfortunately, much as with his flirtation with Bed Bath & Beyond—which ended perfectly well for him if less so for his rabid followers and the company itself—Cohen’s boundless unearned self-confidence allegedly extends to his understanding of securities law.

The [Federal Trade Commission] on Wednesday said Cohen agreed to pay a $985,320 civil penalty after the executive failed to file in a timely manner a Hart-Scott-Rodino form with federal antitrust agencies to disclose the purchase before completing his acquisition of the securities…. [Cohen’s purchases] resulted in aggregated holdings that exceeded the applicable Hart-Scott-Rodino filing threshold of $100 million, the FTC said.

GameStop CEO Cohen to Pay Nearly $1 Million for Alleged Wells Fargo Securities-Acquisition Violation [WSJ]

Newly freed from federal restrictions, Wells Fargo agrees to shore up crime risk detection [AP]

GameStop stock sinks after sales fall, 20 million share stock offering [MarketWatch via Morningstar]

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.