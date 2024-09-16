Skip to main content
Stat(s) Of The Week: AI Can Perpetuate And Prevent Scams

A pair of studies look at artificial intelligence and online fraud.

A pair of studies look at artificial intelligence and online fraud.

AI-powered deepfake technology is already plaguing the business world, but using AI can lower companies’ cyber insurance costs, according to a pair of surveys flagged by Legal Dive this week.

Deepfakes are AI-manipulated images and messages that convincingly mimic real people, often for social engineering scams.

According to a survey of over 1,500 U.S. and U.K. finance professionals by Medius, 53% of businesses have been targeted with deepfake scams, and 85% of respondents consider them an “existential threat” to their companies.

But the news isn’t all bad.

A separate survey by Delinea found that half of U.S. companies use AI to combat scammers through practices like threat detection and monitoring — and that this is lowering their insurance costs.

“These advanced technologies are proving instrumental in reducing cyber insurance premiums,” Delinea wrote in a news release, “offering a strategic advantage to policyholders in an environment where overall insurance costs are on the rise.”

Companies lean on AI in push to curb cyber insurance costs [Legal Dive]
Deepfake scams escalate, hitting 53% of businesses [Legal Dive]

Jeremy Barker is the director of content marketing for Breaking Media. Feel free to email him with questions or comments and to connect on LinkedIn. 

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker. 

