Stat(s) Of The Week: General Counsels In The Dark?

The C-suite shares some gen AI data.

Bringing generative artificial intelligence into a corporate human resources function would probably draw some questions from the legal team.

But a new survey by Littler Mendelson that was flagged by Law360 this week suggests that many GCs are simply unaware the tech is being used.

The “2024 AI C-Suite Survey Report” draws on responses from over 330 U.S. executives.

Littler’s report notes a “significant disparity” between GCs and their colleagues in HR: Just 18% of chief human resources officers report that their organization is not using any AI for HR functions, while 52% of chief legal officers or general counsel — nearly three times this proportion — say the same.

“This and other findings in the survey suggest a lack of alignment between key members of the C-suite,” Littler said in its report, “which creates significant hurdles.”

Do GCs Even Know Company’s AI Use? Survey Raises Doubts [Law360]
Littler’s 2024 AI C-Suite Survey Report [Littler]

