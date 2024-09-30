Stat(s) Of The Week: General Counsels In The Dark?

Bringing generative artificial intelligence into a corporate human resources function would probably draw some questions from the legal team.

But a new survey by Littler Mendelson that was flagged by Law360 this week suggests that many GCs are simply unaware the tech is being used.

The “2024 AI C-Suite Survey Report” draws on responses from over 330 U.S. executives.

Littler’s report notes a “significant disparity” between GCs and their colleagues in HR: Just 18% of chief human resources officers report that their organization is not using any AI for HR functions, while 52% of chief legal officers or general counsel — nearly three times this proportion — say the same.

“This and other findings in the survey suggest a lack of alignment between key members of the C-suite,” Littler said in its report, “which creates significant hurdles.”

Do GCs Even Know Company’s AI Use? Survey Raises Doubts [Law360]

Littler’s 2024 AI C-Suite Survey Report [Littler]

Jeremy Barker is the director of content marketing for Breaking Media. Feel free to email him with questions or comments and to connect on LinkedIn.

For more of the latest in litigation, regulation, deals and financial services trends, sign up for Finance Docket, a partnership between Breaking Media publications Above the Law and Dealbreaker.